Gaelic Games: Rossa's Margaret Flynn collects the Human of Camogie Award

O'Donovan Rossa clubwoman Margaret Flynn was honoured at the Camogie Association's annual Media, Referee, and Volunteer Awards ceremony at the weekend in Croke Park.

The awards recognised the outstanding contributions of individuals who have dedicated their time and talents to camogie throughout 2024, celebrating passion, commitment and community, whilst highlighting the vital role these individuals play in the growth and success of camogie.

On the night, there were a number of awards handed out, with Margaret collecting the Human of Camogie Award for her outstanding contribution to camogie, both on and off the field.

The event was hosted on the night by Eileen Dunne, with a number of media category awards named after Mick Dunne, Eileen’s father, in recognition of the outstanding contribution that Mick Dunne made to the promotion of Camogie throughout his life.

Margaret has been involved in her club for over 30 years, serving as a player, coach, and recently served as the club's first-ever female chairperson, while also helping in the day-to-day upkeep of the club with no task too big or small, from DIY to cleaning out dressing rooms, litter picking to pitch maintenance, while also helping organise fundraising and social activities in the club.

"Some of the award winners were great, so I've no idea why I got it," said Margaret.

"I would rather be in the background, but I said I would go and accept it on behalf of the whole club, especially all of the other volunteers who do an awful lot like the coaches, stewards, people in doing DIY and other tasks. I'm one of them, but I'm not the only one. I wouldn't ask anyone to do anything I haven't done myself."

Margaret played camogie for St Teresa's and, at just 15 years of age, earned a call-up to the county team, going on to reach the All-Ireland final in 1966.

When St Teresa's was subsumed into the O’Donovan Rossa club, Margaret's playing days continued into her 40s before moving into coaching aspiring young players, some of which would go on to deliver an All-Ireland title for the club in 2008.

However, her role in Gaelic Games spreads much further as alongside her years served on Rossa committees, she is a familiar face at county games, selling programmes on behalf of Club Aontroma, whilst is also a key figure in organising the annual Féile an Phobail Poc Fada.

In the submission sent to the Camogie Association from the Rossa camogs, her charitable and generous nature, plus her passion for camogie and helping young people be the best version of themselves, was expressed.

Margaret collected her well-deserved accolade from Brian Molloy, Uachtarán of The Camogie Association, who praised all in the room for the invaluable contribution they make to the sport.

“On behalf of The Camogie Association, I would like to thank all of the volunteers, referees, and media representatives for their invaluable contributions to camogie," he said.

"Their dedication and passion is the driving force behind camogie's continued growth and success. They are the reason that our players receive the recognition they deserve, our clubs thrive, and our sport reaches new audiences. Their hard work and commitment are truly invaluable, and we are deeply grateful for their support."