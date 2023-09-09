Gaelic Games: Sarsfield's finish strong to defeat St Paul's

Caoimhin McDonnell celebrates after fisting over the insurance score for Sarsfield's on Saturday Joe Carberry

OB Construction Antrim Intermediate Football Championship, quarter-final

Sarsfield's 1-13 St Paul's 1-8

A STRONG final quarter from Sarsfield's saw them through the the last four of the Antrim Intermediate Football Championship as they got the better of St Paul's at the same stage for the second year.

The hosts outscored their neighbours by six to one down the stretch to settle a game that was right in the balance until that point as they worked their scores better and kept the door bolted at the other end.

Kevin McKernan hit four of those late scores, but eight different names got on the board for the Paddies as this spread was central to their victory.

This felt like a real Championship affair from the off as it began with a good intensity as players contested everything going with challenges flying in.

Liam McLarnon dropped around the middle for St Paul's and he opened the scoring two minutes in after riding a challenge.

Garry Lennon tries to burst past Stephen Rooney

Sarsfield's looked menacing going forward and Philip McPeake was off-target with an off-balance volley.

This would be one of a number of goal chances the Paddies would pass up in the opening half between off-target shots or good goalkeeping by Jack McAufield, but the St Paul's net-minder could do nothing on eight minutes as good work from Conor Glenholmes put Daniel McKernan away on the left and although he appeared to lose control, managed to poke low to the net.

Garry Lennon followed up with a point from a free and then raiding corner-back Caolan McDonnell added another from play, with St Paul's ending a barren 13-minute spell through Colm McLarnon as that goal separated the teams midway through the opening half.

It wouldn't for long, however, as Mark Munce got onto a long ball and fed the overlapping Lorcan Phillips who kept his cool and slotted home.

Points fm Niall McKenna and Lennon was the Sarsfield's reply with Phillips pulling one back from a free as the hosts led 1-4 to 1-3 at the short whistle.

It remained tight in the third quarter with Cormac Murray initially extending the gap to two early, but Liam McLarnon and Phillips (free) hit back to level, while another sight of goal for the hosts came and went as Murray was clocked down by Aodhan Kavanagh.

A Phillips free briefly put St Paul's ahead, but Kevin McKernan came more into the game, opening his account from play and then a free nudged Satsfield's back in front before Phillips tied it up once more as the game entered the final quarter.

This was when Sarsfield's began to break for home with Murray moved inside and he claimed a mark he would convert, while substitute Conor Moley kicked a beauty out on the right.

McKernan (free) and McPeake added further scores either side of another save from McAufield, this time from Moley, as the gap extended to four.

Philip McPeake gets on the front foot

St Paul's remained in touch with a free fro Patrick Doyle, but straight away McKernan replied ion kind to put that gap between them again.

The visitors were now in search of a goal and came close in the final minute of normal time as Liam McLarnon rose to meet a teasing delivery, but the ball came off the post and was cleared.

Despite losing Daniel McKernan to a black card late, Satsfield's withstood the late pressure and Caoimhin McDonnell sealed their place in the last four from a breakaway as he fisted over to see the Paddies back into the semi-final where they face a repeat of last year against Glenravel.

SARSFIELD'S: M Brady; C McDonnell (0-2), J McNally, M McPolin; P McPeake (0-1), D McKernan (1-0), L Mitchell; C McKernan, C Murray (0-2, 1 mark); E Marvyn, N McKenna (0-1), C Glenholmes; N McAlea, G Lennon (0-2 frees), K McKernan (0-4, 2 frees).

Subs: S Walsh for N McAlea (40), C Moley (0-1) for E Mervyn (43), K Floyd for C Glenholmes (50)

ST PAUL'S: J McAufield; A Kavanagh, S Rooney, Conall Duffy; M Duffy, J Farrell, N Ward; C Hughes, C McLarnon (0-1); D Quinn, M Munce, L Phillips (1-4, 0-4 frees); S Mac Corraidh, L McLarnon (0-2), P Doyle (0-1 free).

Subs: Caoimhin Duffy for D Quinn (HT), D O'Sullivan for M Duffy (39), N McStravick for C Hughes (44), B Burns for S Mac Corraidh (44), A Finnegan for L Phillips (55)

REFEREE: Ray Matthews (Rossa)