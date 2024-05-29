Gaelic Games: Second quarter blitz helps Rossa to victory over Naomh Éanna

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division One

O'Donovan Rossa 2-21 Naomh Éanna 0-15

A BLISTERING second quarter from Rossa saw them build the platform for victory over Naomh Éanna on their home patch on Wednesday.

The sides had been level after a lively opening to this encounter, but the hosts would outscore their Hightown opponents 2-8 to 0-3 in the run to the break and this would open a healthy gap they managed in the second half.

With all six starting forwards and both midfielders on the scoresheet, it was a good evening for Rossa who banked a valuable two points ahead of the weekend's final round of games before the split as they are now in a decent position to compete in the top half.

The game got off to a blistering start with the scores flowing at either end.

Luke O'Connor pointed Naomh Éanna into an early lead with Eoin Trainor replying before Gerard Walsh sent over a monster free to edge Rossa ahead for the first time.

Brendan Cormican hit back and the sides would go score for score with a game played at a lightning pace with a good intensity.

Ruairi Murray and Trainor hit back-to-back for the hosts, only for Niall O'Connor to reply with two of his own to tie it at 0-6 by the 13th minute, but Rossa would begin to take over as the visitors were limited to three Joe Maskey pointed frees for the remainder of the half.

Michael Armstrong challenges Brendan Cormican

The hosts would hit the next four with Trainor and Morgan landing either side of Diarmaid Rogan frees and although Joe Maskey replied with a free of his own, momentum was with the hosts.

Declan McCartney, wearing 13 but playing much deeper, read a Naomh Éanna pass to intercept and fire over, but it would get better for Rossa on 23 minutes as a long ball downfield popped popped up and into the hand of Morgan who gleefully gathered, burst in and buried to the net.

Maskey hit back with another free, but Rossa passed home their advantage into the break with Michael Armstrong ensuring all six forwards were on the board and then he buried his side's second goal when Trainor's blocked shot broke his way.

This helped Rossa into a 2-14 to 0-9 lead at the break and it seemed as though they were well placed to kick on.

Naomh Éanna were looking for a good start to the second period to get themselves back into it and they opened well with Dara Maguire firing over within the opening minute, but several chances went the wrong side of the posts when they could have applied more pressure, whilst good defending from the hosts blocked the route to goal.

Rossa would enjoy a decent spell with Conall Shannon firing over from the left and Rogan knocking over a couple of frees to extend the gap to 13 midway through a much less open second half.

Maskey and substitute Eoin Maguire did respond, but the visitors needed much more to make a real fist of it as Rossa maintained a healthy cushion.

Morgan pointed after his initial shit at goal was saved by the boot of Martin Curran and although Cian and Luke O'Connor landed, time was against Naomh Éanna as the impressive Declan McCartney fired over his third of the evening.

Rogan and Mackey traded late frees with Gerard Walsh thumping over another monster effort at the death as Rossa claimed a vital win.

ROSSA: C Rocks; O McVicker, C McGuinness, N Crossan; J Kerr, G Walsh (0-2f), S Shannon; C Shannon (0-1), D Rogan (0-6, 5f); R Murray (0-1), P Short (0-1), M Armstrong (1-1); D McCartney (0-3), T Morgan (1-2), E Trainor (0-4).

Subs: E McMenamin for M Armstrong (47), C Walsh for D Rogan (57), C O'Neill for R Murray (58), P Moyes for P Short (58).

NAOMH ÉANNA: M Curran; D Maguire (0-1), R Gillan, R Eager; D Magee, M McGibbon, N O'Connor (0-2); B Cormican (0-1), O Quinn; J Maskey (0-5, 4f), C O'Connor (0-1), L O'Connor (0-3); O Kennedy, O Breen, C McAllister.

Subs: E Maguire (0-1) for O Kennedy (HT), C Morgan for B Cormican (53)

REFEREE: Lorenzo McMullan (Bredagh).

