Gaelic Games: St Dominic's create history with All-Ireland camogie win

Allianz Corn Úna Junior D final

St Dominic’s 2-7 Gaelcholáiste Chill Dara 1-9

IT was a day to remember for St Dominc's on Saturday as their U-16 camogs became the first Ulster school to lift the Corn Úna, and the first Belfast school to win an All-Ireland Camogie title at any grade.

The girls started well, with Amy Gault slotting over a free.

Amelie Annett followed up with a well taken point, while Kildare replied with two points from their full forward, to leave it two points a piece after 15 minutes.

A brilliant run from Aoife Fitzsimons lead to Ríonach MacElhatton raising the green flag, but Kildare’s main threat, full forward Aoibhín Ní Dhubhsláne capitalised on a ball which wasn’t properly cleared to score a goal at the other end. A point at each end left it 1-3 to 1-5 at the change of ends.

Kildare started brighter from the break, with Ní Dhubhsláne pointing within 30 seconds. However, The Falls Road girls settled themselves and did not allow the gap to widen, with scores from Gault, Fitzsimons and Erin Stewart.

When Aoife McGivern slotted over a brilliant point from an Amy Gault free at the 50 minute mark, St Dominic’s took the lead for the first time since the 17th minute.

Kildare drew level again with a pointed free from Ní Dhubhsláne, and five minutes passed scoreless before Erin Kelly capitalised on a great pass from McGivern to give them an uneasy three point lead.

Kildare put the pressure on, and the last few minutes were spent entirely in the St Dominic's half.

Goalkeeper Aoibhinn Austin pulled off a couple of brilliant saves, and this coupled with relentless hard work from the backline kept danger at bay. Kildare scored two long range points in this time, and deep in injury time St Dominic’s led by a single point.

Kildare dropped one last ball into the square, but midfielder Amelie Annett was in the perfect position to pluck it from the sky. As she ran to the wing to clear the danger, the final whistle sounded and St Dominic’s were crowned All-Ireland champions.

Aoife Fitzsimons and Amy Gault, joint captains, received Corn Úna from the President of the Camogie Association, Brian Molloy. Amelie Annett’s immense performance was recognised with the Player of the Match Award. A huge achievement, made more impressive that she has already won Player of the Match in an All Ireland Final, playing for Antrim LGFA’s U16s last year.

The team coaches, Miss Meabh Cassidy and Miss Elaine Woods, paid tribute to the hard work and dedication of the team, with Miss Cassidy saying: "We could not be prouder of each and every girl within the panel, who have worked so hard since September.

"Whether it was morning training, late evenings after school or challenge matches on a Saturday morning, nothing was too much to ask of the girls and it is wonderful to see their hard work rewarded."

ST DOMINIC'S: Aoibhinn Austin, Tara Culbert, Abaigh McNally, Maisie Monaghan, Róise McCourt, Amy Gault (0-2f), Keela McAllister, Erin Stewart (0-1), Amelie Annett (0-1), Clíona McGinley, Aoife Fitzsimons (0-1), Caitlín McKee, Erin Kelly (1-1), Ríonach McElhatton (1-0), Aoife McGivern (0-1).

Subs: Aoibhinn McDonnell for C McGinley (40)

Gaelcholáiste: Leah Ní Bhuachalla, Tara Ní Dhufaigh, Naoise Ní Mheachair, Hanna Ní Uirlithe, Grace Gaillí, Doireann Ní Cheallaigh, Layla Nic Chraith, Aoibhín Nic Colla, Clara Nic an Rí, Niamh Ní Thuathaigh, Alex Nic Solaimh capt., Ruby Ní Bheolláin, Molly Ní Mháille, Aoibhín Ní Dhubhshláine (1-9, 0-5f), Dáire Ní Nualláin.