Gaelic Games: St Paul's impress in win over St Teresa's

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Two

St Teresa's 0-12 St Paul's 3-15

ST PAUL'S put in an impressive showing to end the perfect start to the season for neighbours, St Teresa's at a sunny Pairc MhicDhomhnaill/ÚiDhoctairtigh on Wednesday.

The Hoops found the net three times over the hour that exemplified their attacking display as they kicked some excellent points throughout and had that cutting edge to find the goals.

Lorcan Phillips was in superb form with three points, while Caoimhin Duffy netted in each half and Ruairi Hamill the third as they narrowed the gap to St Teresa's who still command top spot despite this, their first loss of the campaign.

The visitors stated their intentions from the off with Ruairi Hamill kicking them into the lead within seconds.

Their goalkeeper, Jonathan Rodgers, was forced into a point-blank fave from Eoghan Hamill straight after, but St Paul's would double their money with Conall Duffy kicking one of many excellent points between the teams in the opening half.

St Teresa's were finally off the mark after seven minutes through Mark Small following an elongated build-up, and although Darren McCann slung over the equaliser from the right, St Paul's would decisively hit the front once more on nine minutes with the game's opening goal. A good fetch at midfield saw Miceál Duffy away and he played inside to Caoimhin Duffy whose initial effort was saved by Ciaran Murtagh, but Duffy netted the rebound.

Lorcan Phillips would open his account from a free, but St Teresa's rallied with points from Niall McCann (free) and an excellent John Mallon effort from outside the boot.

Phillips would then really come into his own with he next three points, one with each boot from play and another from a free to push the gap to five, but St Teresa's would respond well, winning frees that were converted by John Mallon and Eoghan Hamill.

Caoimhin Duffy would hit back with a superb curling effort and then Mark Munce did likewise after Mallon kicked a free, but a Hamill 45 in added time after Rodgers had saved from Paul McGoldrick left a goal between them at the end of a top-quality half with St Paul's leading 1-8 to 0-8.

Like the first half, St Paul's would set the tone in the second as Phillips kicked a free and then their second goal arrived as Caoimhin Duffy availed of the advantage to use his soccer skills and finish.

Conor O'Rawe kid hit back with a point for the hosts, but the game would be effectively wrapped up after 40 minutes as after Phillips kicked another free, he would turn provider as the subsequent kick-out was turned over and the top-scorer fed Ruairi Hamill to crash home.

Although St Teresa's would land three of the next four points through Mallon and McCann frees, plus O'Rawe's second from play, it was not enough to bring them back into it as Hamill slung over a superb point from out on the right.

The hosts would then be reduced to 14 with McCann shown a second yellow, but both would finish with 14 as Caoimhin Duffy was shown red after an altercation between both sets of players. That came in the aftermath of Niall McStravick forcing Ciaran Murtagh to make a stunning save up and over for the St Paul's man's second point of the half, while a late Phillips free brought his tally to eight for the evening as St Paul's narrowed the gap on their hosts who remain on top of the division despite their first defeat of the campaign.

ST TERESA'S: C Murtagh; E Connolly, P Johnston, A Dugan; C McGoldrick, S Carey, C Mallon; D McCann (0-1), C O'Rawe (0-2); E Hamill (0-2, 1f, 1 45), J Mallon (0-4, 3f), P McGoldrick; M Small (0-1), N McCann (0-2f), A Taylor

Subs: P Fagan for M Small (39), L Cassin for S Carey (42), R Mallon for A Dugan (47), F Duggan for P McGoldrick (55).

ST PAUL'S: J Rodgers; A Kavanagh, G McGroarty, D O'Sullivan; M Duffy, J Farrell, N Ward; M Munce (0-1), S Mac Corraidh; R Hamill (1-2), P Magee, Caoimhin Duffy (2-1); N McStravick (0-2), L Phillips (0-8, 6f), Conall Duffy (0-1).

Subs: N McKenna for M Duffy (50), B Burns for R Hamill (50), C Finnegan for Conall Duffy (55), D Magee for N Ward (60).

REFEREE: Colin Thompson (St John's)

Wednesday's results

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division One

All Saints, Ballymena 1-13 Cargin 6-10

O'Donovan Rossa 0-5 Portglenone 1-15

St Gall's L-L Lámh Dhearg

Glenravel 1-10 Creggan 0-16

St Brigid's 1-17 Aldergrove 1-8

Naomh Éanna 4-13 Moneyglass 3-9

Aghagallon 1-7 St John's 2-13

Ahoghill 0-11 Tír na nÓg 0-11

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Two

St Teresa's 0-12 St Paul's 3-15

Ardoyne 0-8 Davitt's 3-11

Sarsfield's 1-11 St Patrick's, Lisburn 1-7

Dunloy 1-18 Gort na Móna 3-9

Glenavy 2-11 Rasharkin 2-10

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Football League Division Three

Wolfe Tones 1-9 St Malachy's 6-10

St Comgall's 2-12 St Agnes' 1-5

O'Donnell's 1-11 Na Piarsaigh 1-14

Laochra Loch Lao 1-7 Éire Óg 3-12