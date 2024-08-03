Gaelic Games: St Paul's make it two wins from two in the IFC

OB Construction Antrim Intermediate Football Championship, Group One

St Paul's 1-14 St Patrick's, Lisburn 0-4

ST PAUL'S made it two wins from two in Group One of the Antrim Intermediate Football Championship as they had too much for a Lisburn side making its bow in the competition on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors were well in contention for much of the opening half, but the West Belfast outfit enjoyed an excellent 15-minute spell either side of the break to put themselves in an unassailable position.

Despite playing into a substantial wind, the Lisburn side's early ploy of going direct paid off as Conor Ewing was able to gain possession on the left and sling over the first score of the day after two minutes.

St Paul's enjoyed plenty of possession but took a time to turn that into scores as they had a couple of wines and one short before Liam McLarnon thought he had the opening goal, but saw his effort hacked off the line.

Mark Munce did restore parity when availing of the wind at his back to sling over and then Lorcan Phillips' dipping shot was helped over but he fist of Caoimhin Duffy before Niall McStravick added another.

The visitors were unable to get any sustained pressure in attack, but a powerful support run by Ben McMullan was rewarded with a score, but Phillips replied immediately.

Niall McStravick pushed the gap out to three with 20 played but St Paul's would have liked to have been further ahead considering the wind advantage and they would have felt a small bit of concern after 24 when Eoin Dixon pulled one back after winning dirty ball.

But the run to the break would be a profitable one for the hosts as from their next attack, Ciaran McAlea's direct run opened the St Patrick's defence and having drawn a defender out, he could pop inside to the unmarked Phillips to steady and roll low into the net.

Niall Ward breaks out of defence

St Paul's had their tails up and added further scores through Pearse Magee, Niall Ward and a Phillips frees they took a healthy 1-8 to 0-3 advantage at the half.

Their momentum carried into the second period as a 10-minute spell had the points safe with Phillips and Liam McLarnon kicking frees, whilst Phillips would add another two, one from play, to leave the gap out to 12.

St Patrick's had a couple of efforts off target but did get on the board with 42 on the clock as substitute Francis McMeel fisted over.

It would prove to be his side's one and only score of the second period as they needed goals, with their only real opportunity coming from a floated line ball that Josh McMullan rose to get a touch to, but it took a slight nick off a defender and went just outside the posts.

St Paul's could have had a goal of their own just before when McLarnon got a fist to a dropping ball that bounced off the crossbar and into the hands of Ruadhan McKenna, but the hosts seemed more content to manage the game as the final quarter became an effort in running out the clock.

There were late points from Caoimhin Duffy and Gary McGroarty to seal the victory as St Paul's make it two wins from two in Group One, while Lisburn's opening game ends in defeat.

ST PAUL'S: J McAufield; A Kavanagh, J Farrell, G McGroarty (0-1); M Duffy, S Rooney, N Ward (0-1); M Munce (0-1), C McAlea; P Magee (0-1), N McStravick (0-2), Caoimhin Duffy (0-2); Conall Duffy, L McLarnon (0-1f), L Phillips (1-5, 0-3f)

Subs: S Burns for M Munce (48), O McCann for P Magee (52), N Crawford for Conall Duffy (56), A Finnegan for L McLarnon (60+2)

LISBURN: R McKenna; J Broderick, T Burns, P Law; C Burns, B McMullan (0-1), Josh McMullan; Jack McMullan, C Smyth; R Kennedy, E Dixon (0-1), S Burns; C Ewing (0-1), R McFlynn, A Patterson.

Subs: C Dixon for R McFlynn (HT), L Mulholland for R Kennedy (HT), F McMeel (0-1) for S Burns (36), C Doran for P Law (43).

REFEREE: Ray Matthews (Rossa)