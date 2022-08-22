Gaelic Games: St Paul's stay alive in IHC with victory at Gort na Móna

Stephen Rooney gets out in front of Desy McClean on Sunday Bert Trowlen

Andersonstown SC Antrim IHC, Group Two

Gort Na Móna 0-15 St Paul’s 1-18

THE first of Sunday’s action saw the Intermediate Championship affair between the bottom two sides in Group Two.

It was midfielder Stephen Rooney who opened the scoring this afternoon after he pointed a free for the away side.

Desy McClean replied for Gort Na Móna after another free was given by referee Mark McDonald, who was the busiest man on the park this afternoon as the contest was set to be a physical one.

St Paul’s stormed into an early lead after Caolan Duffin, and Anthony Gallagher scored points from just over the 21-yard line before Cairbre O Caireallain pointed twice from frees.

Midway throughout the first half, St Paul's held a 0-6 to 0-1 lead, with the contest looking out of reach for the home side.

After numerous wides from both sides on the 23rd minute Gort had their second score of the afternoon, McClean pointing consecutive frees halving their deficit to three points.

Darren Boyd reduced the scores to two points after a lovely point in which he burst past the St Paul’s wing-back and struck between the posts.

St Paul’s scored to halt the home side's momentum as they pointed their seventh and eighth points of the afternoon as Conall Finnegan pointed from a free.

Frankie Sewell battered the ball over from a quare distance for the Shaw's Road men.

Anthony Gallagher helped notch their ninth point moments before the half, after a brilliant interception. His pass was played into Cairbre O Cairealain who soloed past the maroon defence and pucked the ball off the stick and over the bar.

Points from the free for both sides drew the scores closer as St Paul’s led by four points at the half, 0-11 to 0-7.

The Turf Lodge side started the better in the second half as a point from star man, Desmond McClean got them going.

Before McClean passed twice to substitute Patrick McCaffrey who pointed from 50 yards to level the game.

McCaffrey thought he’d put his side in the lead for the first time. His strike from 30 yards looked to have counted, before the umpire’s decision overruled, a moment which was in dire need of the Hawk Eye system.

Feisty midfield battles from both sides dominated the action.

St Paul’s full-back Marcas Munce wonderfully hooked Desmond McClean who looked certain to put Gort in front with less than 10 minutes of play remaining.

Mark Munce hurts out from the back

The defensive work saw St Paul’s launch a counterattack to tremendous effect.

The defender’s pass met Sean Munce who looped the sliotar over the keeper and St Paul’s top scorer of the day Cairbre O Cairealain caught the ball and struck it into the gaping goal.

Marcas Munce once again was in the action as the fullback soloed wonderfully throughout the pitch and scored from 25 yards.

James Connolly and Desmond McClean fought back for the home side, but it was all too late as two O Cairealain frees sealed the game for the away side.

Gort Na Mona now lie afoot of Group Two after two defeats from two, whereas St Paul’s record their first points in Group 2 to keep alive their hopes of qualification.

GORT NA MÓNA: N Healy, L Dixon, C Devlin, J Connolly, P Courmane, P McHugh, T Morton, D Hughes 0-2, N Henry, A McDonagh, G McKenna, D Boyd 0-3, D McClean 0-8 (5 frees), C McCann, M MacMaolain,

Subs: C Healy, D Dixon, N McGivern, R Coleman, P McCaffrey 0-2,

ST PAUL'S: K Murray, M Munce 0-1, F Gamble, C Gallagher, F Sewell 0-2, S Rooney 0-3 (0-3 Free), T Auld, C Finnegan 0-1, C O’Carroll 0-1, C Duffin 0-1, A Gallagher 0-1, Cairbre O Caireallain 1-8 (0-5 Frees), S Munce, S Mac Corraidh, T Duff

Subs: N Martin, P Og Donnelly, C Gamble, A Grego

REFEREE: Mark McDonald (St Gall's)