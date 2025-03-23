Gaelic Games: St Teresa's power home in the second period against Gorts

O'Neills Antrim Football League Division Two

St Teresa's 1-11 Gort na Móna 0-9

An impressive second-half display saw St Teresa's open their Division Two campaign with a victory over Gort na Móna at their home venue on Sunday.

At half-time, it seemed the Gorts were well placed when leading by five and they extended that lead straight after the break, but the Glen Road men managed to take a grip of the game and didn't let go.

It was a day of firsts for so many with the new rules of Gaelic football on show and the two-pointers came for both as the teams played the game in a fine spirit.

While spectators tried to decipher those new rules with a mix of amusement and bemusement at times, it was left to Gorts' goalkeeper Thomas McCaffrey to open the scoring from a 45 and his eye was most certainly in from the dead ball.

The hosts hit back with Anthony Varndell finishing a well-worked move, but another two 45s in quick succession from McCaffrey midway through the opening period had the visitors back in the lead.

Anton Taylor hit back with McCaffrey landing again - this time from a free just inside the arc which was unable to be brought back - before Eoghan Hamill cut through at the other end to narrow the gap to one, once again.

But Gort na Móna took full advantage of the new adjustments late in the half with Ciaran Donnelly thumping over a two-pointer and then, just a minute later, Darren Boyd did likewise with the outside of the boot as the referee raised both arms in the air in quick succession as though he was at a rave, with the Turf Lodge men taking an 0-8 to 0-3 lead into the half.

They extended it immediately after the break when substitute Desi McClean drilled over with his first touch, but it would be their last score of the day as St Teresa's gradually seized control.

Sean Maguire cut through and let fly with a shot that cleared the bar before Conor O'Rawe slung over an excellent score from deep - but not that deep.

Darren McCann then found his range, midway through the second period to reduce the arrears to three and it was all square with 46 gone as Conor Mallon made a break along the right flank, swapped passes and finished with aplomb.

Momentum was certainly with St Teresa's and they took the lead for the first time as O'Rawe kicked a free and it would get even better as Niall McCann split the posts from outside the arc.

The hosts continued to make hay as Paul McGoldrick fisted back-to-back points and this opened a gap that left Gort na Móna chasing goals, but they couldn't penetrate the home defence as St Teresa's began their season with a win.

ST TERESA'S: P Maguire; P Glennon, P Johnston, A Dugan; C Mallon (1-0), E Connolly, C O'Rawe (0-2, 1f); D McCann (0-1), A Varndell (0-1); E Hamill (0-1), S Maguire (0-1), P O'Rawe; M Small, J Mallon, A Taylor (0-1).

Subs: P McGoldrick (0-2) for J Mallon (36), N McCann (0-2, 1x2pt) for A Varndell (36), R Mallon for M Small (48).

GORT NA MÓNA: T McCaffrey (0-4, 3x45s, 1f); D Cahill, C Connolly, C Keenan; S Campbell, C Donnelly (0-2, 1x2pt), P Cournane; M Savage, T Morton; B Burns, D Boyd (0-2, 1x2pt), P Mulvenna; M Brady, M McMullan, C Beck.

Subs: D McClean (0-1) for S Campbell (HT), M McConnell for M Brady (40), R Brown for M McMullan (51).

REFEREE: Dermot Scullion

O’Neills Antrim Football League Division One

Creggan 2-23 Ballymena 1-9

Tír na nÓg 0-14 Aldergrove 2-11

O’Donovan Rossa 3-15 Ahoghill 0-17

Portglenone 2-17 St Paul’s 2-6

Glenravel 0-11 St Gall’s 1-20

Cargin 6-10 Lámh Dhearg 3-12

St John’s 1-15 Dunloy 1-18

Aghagallon 0-5 St Brigid’s 2-17



O’Neills Antrim Football League Division Two

Davitt’s 1-14 Glenavy 1-14

Moneyglass 1-12 St Comgall’s 1-8

St Teresa’s 1-11 Gort na Móna 0-9

Naomh Éanna 2-9 St Patrick’s, Lisburn 1-13

Sarsfield’s 2-13 Rasharkin 0-8



O’Neills Antrim Football League Division Three

Éire Óg 2-14 Laochra Loch Lao 1-9

St Agnes’ 5-22 Wolfe Tones 0-1

Na Piarsaigh 1-9 O’Donnell’s 2-11

St Malachy’s P-P Ardoyne