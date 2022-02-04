Gaelic Games: Translink Ulster GAA Coach of the Year Award now open

DOWN football manager, James McCartan, joined Ulster GAA and Translink representatives at Páirc Esler, Newry, this week to officially launch the latest Coach of the Year Award.

Now in its fourth year, the initiative celebrates the work carried out by volunteer club coaches and managers across the province, recognising their outstanding contribution to Gaelic games and local communities here. The awards are free to enter and club coaches from across every code and level in Ulster are eligible.

Players, parents, committee members and supporters have until Sunday February 13 to put forward their entry.

Following public nominations, a panel of experts including two-time All-Ireland winner, James McCartan and sportswriter, Neil Loughran, will select one finalist from each county to go forward to a public vote.

The overall winner will be announced at the end of February and will receive specially commissioned O’Neill’s Sportswear for themselves, and free coach travel for their team, courtesy of Translink.

The @Translink_NI Ulster GAA Coach of the Year Award celebrates the incredible work carried out by volunteer GAA coaches within Ulster!🙌



📣 We want to hear about them!📣



Get your nominations in before the deadline Sun 13 Feb!



🗳️👉 https://t.co/1sde8oL3Uv pic.twitter.com/PIEJPNAzZ4 — Ulster GAA (@UlsterGAA) February 3, 2022

Encouraging everyone to get nominating, Translink Assistant Service Delivery Manager, Gerry D’Arcy, said: “Following the huge success of this initiative in recent years, we are delighted to partner with Ulster GAA again on the Coach of the Year award, which celebrates the superb work carried out by volunteer coaches at all levels within the Association last season.

“There are hundreds off grassroots managers and coaches who make a big contribution to the communities Translink serves, so we’re pleased to be able to recognise them in this way.

“So, whether it’s a youth manager who always goes the extra mile, rain, hail or shine, to make sport fun for the stars of the future, or a senior coach who inspires everyone in the club with their passion and commitment, submit your nomination and let us hear about them.”

Ulster GAA Vice President Michael Geoghegan added: “Ulster GAA is delighted to see the return of this award, in partnership with Translink, to recognise volunteer coaches across the province.

“GAA coaches really are the driving force behind our players, assisting them to achieve their full potential, across all codes and grades.

“I would ask club members and players to have their say by nominating someone who they believe made an outstanding contribution to their club in the last season.”

To nominate a coach for this award, visit ulster.gaa.ie/translinkcoachoftheyear