Gaelic Games: Tributes pour in following the passing of Jody Gormley

THE untimely death of former Tyrone footballer and Antrim manager, Jody Gormely (53) was confirmed by his brother Damian on Monday night.

"It is with profound sadness that I announce my brother Jody passed away peacefully this evening," he posted on social media, sparking a flood of tributes for a man whose courage in the face of his stage four liver cancer diagnosis acted as an inspiration to many.

He is survived by his wife, Deirdre with whom they had three children: Aine, James and Niamh.

A native of Trillick, he represented his club as a player and then as manager, guiding them to the 2023 Tyrone Championship but in the aftermath of this year's final defeat to Errigal Ciaran, he would inform his players he had just months to live.

When news of his condition was made public, there was a sense of shock and sadness, but the Abbey CBS schoolteacher's strength in the face of adversity would touch those outwith the GAA community.

Speaking on the BBC's GAA Social podcast, he told Thomas Niblock: "I've felt blessed my entire life. The sadness is the people you're leaving behind.

"That I'll not get to see my son, he's training hard with Trillick, he's come back after a couple of years, that I'll not get to see him play and I'll not get to see my family grow up and mature.

"That's not scary but sad really. That's the reality. When you peel it all back, it's the people close to you that you're not going to have those experiences with."

Following his playing days with the O'Neill County, Gormley had a brief stint in London before returning to Ireland where he would finish with South Belfast club, Bredagh, which he would also later manage.

In-between times, he had a stint as coach to the Down footballers under manager Paddy O'Rourke before taking the reins with Antrim in late 2006, having managed Abbey CBS to the Hogan Cup earlier that year.

In his first year at the helm, he guided the Saffrons to the Tommy Murphy Cup final at Croke Park where they suffered late heartbreak against Wicklow, but 12 months later the teams were back in the decider with Antrim coming out on top, a victory that was credited as a catalyst for a subsequent rise in the fortunes of football in the county.

It is with deep sadness that we have learned of the passing of our past player, coach and dear friend Jody.

A role model he had a rare gift for making others smile and laugh, leaving a lasting impact on all who met him.

A role model he had a rare gift for making others smile and laugh, leaving a lasting impact on all who met him.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam 🙏🏻

He would opt to move on and patrolled the sideline with Bredagh before finishing with where it all began in Trillick.

In the interview with the GAA Social, he concluded: "I'd like to be remembered as a decent person, who helped people out as much as I could, who tried to find areas to help people improve their life and just give them a wee nudge in the right direction....and obviously a Trillick man, and then Tyrone."

Monday's news sparked a wave of tributes, including from First Minister, Michelle O'Neill, who posted: “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Jody Gormley.

“Throughout his illness, Jody showed incredible strength, courage and resilience.

"His empowering words will continue to inspire and help so many others as they navigate their own battles in life.

“My thoughts are with his family and many friends throughout the GAA. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Bredagh GAC also paid their respects to a man who left a profound mark in all who knew him.

"As we reflect today on the sad news of the passing of Jody Gormley, we remember a man who made an indelible mark on our club, both as a formidable player and a dedicated manager," said the club in a statement.

"Jody’s passion for Bredagh GAC, his leadership on and off the field, and his unwavering commitment to developing our players have left a legacy that will be cherished for years to come. His contributions were not just to the game but to the spirit and community of our club.

"Jody began playing for Bredagh in 2005 when he had returned from London and settled in the local area. He went on to play for a number of years, always performing at a high level. Jody was player of the match in the replayed Junior Championship final of 2006, the first male adult football championship win for a Bredagh team.

"He went on to manage the Bredagh senior team for six years between 2013 and 2018. During this period Jody managed and coached the team to promotion and two Intermediate championship wins in 2016 and 2018.

"While he moved on to coach with other teams both in Down, Armagh and his home club of Trillick, he still found time to assist with coaching some juvenile teams, including our Minor footballers. Indeed, only this year, Jody stepped in to help out with some preseason training with the senior football squad.

"Jody’s memory will forever be a part of our story, and his impact will never be forgotten.

Our deepest sympathies go out to Jody’s wife Deirdre, his children Aine, Niamh and James, extended family and the entire Trillick St Macartans and Tyrone GAA community during this incredibly difficult time.

"Jody was an inspirational figure whose kindness and spirit touched many lives. May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace."