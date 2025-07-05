GALLERY: Donegal Celtic host annual Andy McIlhatton Memorial Cup

DONEGAL CELTIC hosted their traditional Andy McIlhatton Cup with 66 teams involved across the two-day event at Donegal Celtic Park.

The tournament is hosted in honour founding member and Lenadoon native Andy McIlhatton, who was on the first board when the club was established back in 1970.

The tournament started in honour of the great man, who established himself in the area as the club's first football secretary and also the groundsman in the early years.

Donegal Celtic Youth coach, Andy McIlhatton, touched on his grandfather's legacy with the club and how the tournament is a stark reminder of the hard-work and dedication that his grandfather gave during his life at the club.

"He put many hard years into developing the club, and his proudest moment came when he saw the men's senior team play at the top level in the Irish League," he said.

"My grandfather was dedicated to Donegal Celtic, and it was nothing short of inspiring when I saw the fruits of his labour as I got older. His commitment both in maintaining the club's success from the boardroom and quite literally on the grass was even more impressive."

This year the club hosted over 66 teams of children from across the North, with hundreds of participants and 620 medals being awarded by Andy's wife Treasa across the two-day event.

The feedback the club have received from the event has been extremely positive, and the Suffolk Road side look forward to hosting the tournament once again next year, right in the heart of West Belfast.