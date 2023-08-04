Gareth crowned Ireland's next top chef at the Balmoral Hotel

TALENTED local chef Gareth Crawford wowed judges with an extraordinary display of culinary excellence at the Balmoral Hotel last night to win a thrilling live cookery showdown and claim the coveted title of ‘Ireland's Next Top Chef’.



The Belfast-based Cú restaurant chef went head-to-head with Dan Welker from James Street South and Wine & Brine’s Conor Ryan in the thrilling Grand Finale of Ireland’s Next Top Chef Competition to be named the first-ever winner of the prestigious accolade.



The three talented chefs had successfully fought off competition from over 24 aspiring chefs from across Ireland in a series of culinary challenges to earn their place in the Grand Finale at the Balmoral Hotel on Thursday.

Each of the finalists had to impress the esteemed judges in an intense culinary battle of skill, passion and creativity with the talented chefs carefully crafting their signature three-course menu aimed at showcasing their distinct cooking styles.



Gareth Crawford’s three-course menu dazzled the judging panel of Michelin star chef, Danni Barry, 2023 Great British Menu contestant, Kerry Roper, and BBC's Farm to Feast judge, Joris Minne, with his culinary artistry using subtle barbecue influences.



His Starter featured Pan-Roasted Cod with velvety curry corn velouté, carrot purée, and crispy skin drizzled with dill oil. For his Main course, Gareth expertly prepared his exquisite Ex-Dairy BBQ Cote de Boeuf with fondant potatoes, BBQ hispi cabbage, glazed king oyster mushrooms, and chimichurri gravy. His delectable Dessert was a Strawberry Parfait with Creme Fraiche Sorbet, macerated strawberries, strawberry gel, and a delicate chocolate tuile.

Celebration time for Gareth



Gareth was crowned "Ireland's Next Top Chef" and will get the chance to select an all-expenses paid mentorship to cook and train with a leading culinary team at a prestigious Michelin-starred restaurant: Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in London, Liath in Dublin or Muddlers Club in Belfast.



In addition to the coveted Ireland’s Next Top Chef trophy, Gareth also won an amazing selection of prizes courtesy of our sponsors, including Limited Edition Chef Whites and prestigious Shun Knife products.



Gareth said: "I’m absolutely delighted to be crowned as the first-ever 'Ireland's Next Top Chef' and to have my culinary skills recognised on such a grand stage is truly humbling.



“The journey through each stage of the competition was a true test of my culinary skills with talented contestants, especially in the Grand Finale, pushing me to reach new heights of flavour, creativity, and innovation as I poured by heart and soul into every dish that I carefully crafted.



“This prestigious accolade is a testament to hard work, determination, and the unwavering support of my mentors, family, and friends, and I will use it as a stepping stone to propel my career in the industry to new heights.”





