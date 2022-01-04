OBITUARY: Mr Willowbank, Geordie McCabe, was a stalwart of the Beechmount community

TRIBUTES have been paid to the legendary community stalwart, Geordie McCabe who passed away on New Year’s Eve following a period of ill health.



A founding member of the Willowbank Youth and Football clubs, Geordie was a well-known and well respected member of the Beechmount community whose legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those who have come through the Willowbank youth provision.



Paying tribute to Geordie, Gary Copeland who managed the youth club alongside Geordie, said: “George and I ran the youth club. George, myself, Jim and Thomas were also the founders of the football club. He did amazing work for our community.



“I was a kid who used that club and George brought myself and every member of staff through the club and showed us how to be the leaders that we are today. Everything he did was for the benefit of the community and he will be greatly missed.”



Geordie had been at the heart of Willowbank Youth Club for almost 50 years with the centre having been founded during the Troubles to divert the young people of the mid-Falls area away from the violence going on around them.



In times of violence, Geordie organised events such as all-night discos, sleep-ins and sponsored events so that they could keep the young people off the streets.



Through Willowbank, Geordie placed a strong focus on sport and helped established 18 football teams. More recently, the group have established a girls football team which is going from strength to strength.



While others were looking inward, Geordie McCabe began a series of outreach projects with the youth centre including a number of cross-community trips to Holland for the young people.



Over the years, he was also instrumental in developing a long standing relationship between Willowbank and Our Lady’s Home including the young people making the care home residents their Christmas dinner.

Official opening of the new Willowbank pitches back in 2014 with Geordie, right

Adding to the tributes, Geordie’s friend and Sinn Féin councillor, Ciarán Beattie said: “There is a dark cloud over Beechmount and the wider Falls area today as we mourn the passing of Geordie McCabe.

“My thoughts are with the McCabes, the wider family circle and all at Willowbank.



“For decades, Geordie worked tirelessly to support families and young people in our community.

“He had an ambitious vision for Willowbank and by God he stuck by it."

Ciarán added that Geordie just didn’t want an ordinary youth club, he wanted it to be a family and a place where everyone could flourish.

“Due to his hard work he achieved just that and took this West Belfast club, who only 15 years ago had a small five-aside-pitch to train on, to being the champions of amateur football in the North. That victory is testament to the vision of Geordie,” he continued.

“It was a genuine privilege to work with him on so many projects to deliver for our community and an even bigger privilege to call him a friend.

“We’ve lost a legend of our community, a gentleman and teacher in his own right.

“Thank for you everything that you have done for our community Geordie, rest easy."



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

Geordie's remains will leave his home at 21 Beechmount Street at 12:30 Wednesday for

1pm Mass at St Paul's. Anyone in attendance is asked to wear Willowbank attire or something red.