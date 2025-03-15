GERRY ADAMS: Belfast gets ready to welcome the world

IT has been a very busy and eventful couple of weeks for all of those who speak and enjoy the Irish language and who have campaigned for decades against government policies of institutionalised exclusion, inequality and discrimination.

Two weeks ago, and after years of prevarication by successive British governments, the British Secretary of State finally commenced the legal process by which the last penal law – the Administration of Justice (Language) Act (Ireland) 1737 – will finally be repealed. This is an important milestone in the long struggle to ensure equality of language rights for Gaeilgeoirí in the North. There is now an onus on Justice Minister Naomi Long to bring forward effective guidelines in the courts that reflect the increasing numbers of citizens using Irish in their daily lives in our society.

Nationally we are also currently in the midst of an extensive programme of events celebrating Seachtain na Gaeilge. The 17 days of Seachtain are full of events including music and dance, poetry and plays, sport and much more. Belfast has made a real effort to participate fully in this programme.

Adding to this atmosphere of positivity, the First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly last week announced the launch of the appointments process for the Irish Language Commissioner and Ulster Scots Commissioner. This too is an historic, though long overdue, step forward and is an integral part of establishing the new identity and language bodies.

It was also revealed last week that Belfast will host Oireachtas na Samhna (The November Gathering), the oldest Irish language and arts festival on the island of Ireland. The festival, which will run from 29 October to 2 November, celebrates the Irish language, arts and traditions and each year and is packed with events that include debates, films, workshops – all through the medium of the Irish language. Thousands of Gaeilgeoirí from across the island and beyond are expected to come to Belfast.

And finally, the icing on the cake was the formal announcement last Saturday that the biggest celebration of traditional Irish music and culture in the world – An Fleadh Cheoil – is coming to Belfast between 2 August and 9 August 2026. Over the years I have had the great fortune to attend Fleadhs in towns and cities across the island. They are exuberant, hugely enjoyable sessions, with tens of thousands thronging pubs, hotels, community centres and streets to listen to wonderful music.

Next year will mark the Comhaltas’s 75th birthday and plans are already well advanced for the hundreds of events ranging from major concerts to street performances, pop-up gigs and community céilís. There will be music, dance and singing competitions. In addition, Féile an Phobail will take place over the same period. So, Belfast will be alive with the sound of music.

Well done to all of those who have played a part in these developments and in particular to the thousands of young people who through An Dream Dearg successfully put the issue of language rights on the public agenda.

John Finucane MP put it well when he welcomed the decision by Comhaltas: “This will be a game changer for our people and communities. Let’s get ready to welcome the world.”

And let’s have a great Saint Patrick's Day. Lá Fhéile Padraig faoi mhaise daoibhse.

Women in GAA need and deserve our support

I'VE been a lifelong supporter of Antrim’s footballers and hurlers. And the camógs as well. Colette played county back in the day. Back in another day I had a dream that I too might make the grade. But wee boy dreams faded into reality and alas it was not to be. I sometimes reflect on how different my Gaelic sporting life might have been in a different political dispensation. If only.

So I have followed our county’s fortunes and misfortunes from the sidelines for over seventy years now. That’s a long time. I am one among many. Not all of us can be county stars. But we kept the faith on tough days out as well as on heady days in Casement and other county grounds and occasionally in Croke.

In recent years the totally unacceptable delays on building the new Casement have infuriated us all. I am thinking especially of a generation of young Gaels who have been robbed of the opportunity to play in our county ground. Some of the stalwarts on our senior county teams may never get that chance. That’s really not fair.

So I wish our county players the very best of good luck no matter how much the odds are against us at times. A big thanks to our management teams, our sponsors, all the committee members and the legions of volunteers at every level. And especially the players.

ANTRIM'S footballers have reiterated that their Ulster SFC quarter-final against Armagh will take place at Corrigan Park or not at all, despite the Ulster Council confirming earlier on Thursday they have set the game for Newry on Saturday, April 12.https://t.co/2KoIODwz3i — David Mohan (@DavidMohan99) March 6, 2025

I keep an eye on the efforts of our camógs and this column supports the footballers' ‘Corrigan Or Nowhere’ decision about the Ulster Council’s totally unacceptable and stupid decision not to give Antrim our entitlement to home advantage. I also support Davy Fitz’s and the County Board's efforts to continue the revitalisation of the hurlers in the time ahead. Sunday’s decisive victory against Laois was brilliant. Lovely hurling.

But enough of the men.

Let’s shine a light on Antrim’s most successful athletes in recent times. The Ladies' Gaelic Football Team. They are brilliant. So far, under the management of Glenavy’s Chris Scullion and Michael Devlin, they have had an unbroken run of wins in Division Four. No mean feat. Very well done to all involved.

I watched them recently in Davitt Park against Wicklow. What a great afternoon of Gaelic sport. Davitt's GAC – a great club doing mighty work, especially down the Falls – rose to the occasion of hosting a senior game with style. The stewarding was exemplary. The welcoming set-up in Davitt Park is a credit to the club and all its volunteers.

I lapped up the medal presentations and the performances of the underage girls' teams who graced the pitch at half time. I know similar events with underage teams happen in clubs across the city, county and country, and I know hosting big fixtures, not least in Corrigan Park, is to a very high standard and a great credit to all involved. But there was something special about seeing dozens of wee girls in their club colours playing their hearts out. And watching their role models in their county colours winning with such confidence.

That’s what lifted us all. The players. Their teamwork, football skills and cohesion as well as individual displays by some outstanding footballers. It was a joy to watch. Wicklow are a good team but Antrim overpowered them and outplayed them in every part of the field. They did the same against Derry on Sunday.

A short time ago women or girls didn’t play football in this organised way. The GAA was a male-only playing zone. No women need apply. That is changing. There is a lot of progress yet to be made. Equality with the male players in terms of support, logistics and resources on the basis of parity is essential. And publicity also. The achievements of our Antrim footballing women Gaels need highlighting. Let’s give them and their mentors the credit and recognition they deserve.

Na mná abú!



Opening the gates of hell

Late last week war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he was blocking humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza Strip. His Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich applauded this decision and called for the cutting off of electricity and water. Within hours this was done. Smotrich went further and demanded the "opening the gates of hell on Gaza with a powerful, deadly and quick attack.”

UN Human rights experts accused Israel of "weaponised starvation" after the decision to block humanitarian aid. They asserted that Israel as the occupying power is obliged to ensure sufficient food, medical supplies and other relief services reached the people of Gaza and the West Bank. They accused Israel of weaponising aid by deliberately cutting vital supplies.

None of this will come as a surprise to all of those who have been appalled by Israel’s genocidal policies. But at a time when much of the world’s focus in on US foreign policy toward Ukraine there is a real danger that the plight of the people of Palestine will slip off the political agenda. We must not allow that to happen.