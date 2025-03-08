GERRY ADAMS: Seachtain na Gaeilge growth points to Irish language success

FORGING AHEAD: The launch of Seachtain na Gaeilge was a powerful indicator of the strength of the Irish language

SEACHTAIN na Gaeilge used to run for one week, but because it was so popular it was extended. It now runs annually from March 1 to 17 – St Patrick’s Day.

Is í Seachtain na Gaeilge an ceiliúradh is mó den Ghaeilge agus cultúr na hÉireann ar domhan. Bhí an oiread sin ráchairt uirthi gur síneodh amach chuig coicís í. Bíonn sí ar siúl ashan bhliain ó Márta 1 go dtí 17 - Lá Fhéile Pádraig.

Seachtain na Gaeilge was founded in 1902 by Conradh na Gaeilge as part of the Gaelic revival of that time. Initially it was limited to the island of Ireland but today it is a global phenomenon and the largest celebration of our language and culture here and overseas.

Seachtain is an opportunity to celebrate our native language and culture and to enjoy it all. I was lucky to attend the Belfast launch in An Chultúrlann on the Falls Road last week. I certainly enjoyed it. It was a great event. Bia blasta agus ceol milis. You could tell a new generation is here to take the language movement forward with confidence.

Dearbháil Uí Biataigh, Awareness Campaign Executive with Seachtain na Gaeilge, was a great Bean a Tígh. Newly elected President of Conradh na Gaeilge, Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin, was there also.

Múlú agus Caitríona were there from Huartan. They performed their new single – Uiseog. They are absolutely brilliant. I couldn't wait to download this great recording the following day.

Feidhmeannach #SnaG25 Dearbhail Uí Bhiataigh ag cur tús le clár na hoíche anocht sa @AnChultúrlann ag cur fáilte roimh uachtarán nua thofa @CnaGaeilge Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin, eachtaí agus feachtais pobail le tamall beag anuas pic.twitter.com/FselYgNGvd — Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia (@SnaGaeilge) February 28, 2025

Ainle Ó Cairealláin inspired and updated us on the work being done in Gaza and the West Bank in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Breandán Ó Fiaich, an old friend and former teacher of mine and a great activist, enthralled us with his sense of the importance of our language. All and all a great night out which was brought to a musical close by Piaras Ó Lorcáin agus Bláithín Mhic Cana.

As Minister Aisling Reilly MLA said at the launch, it is a “celebration of our language, a celebration of our culture, a celebration of our history, but – more importantly – a celebration of the future ahead of us.”

In Belfast, Seachtain na Gaeilge is organised by Conradh na Gaeilge in a strong partnership with Féile an Phobail agus Féile an Earraigh. From music to dance, from poetry to plays, to exhibitions, arts and crafts, sport and much more. Whether you have a cúpla focal, are fluent in the language or want to enjoy yourself and find out more, there is an extensive programme of events taking place across Belfast and beyond for the next couple of weeks. Belfast City Council is one of many councils involved in sponsoring and/or running events as part of the 17-day festival.

Voluntary and community groups, schools, libraries and organisations linked to sport and the arts are all participating. And the opportunity is there for anyone who has a bright idea to join with friends and neighbours and colleagues to organise their own event.

To read what's on in the festival, go to snag.ie

I am particularly proud of the fact that in Belfast, which has a Gaeltacht Quarter, Raidió Fáilte and several thousand children attending bunscoileanna and naíscoileanna, as well as Coláiste Feirste, it is possible for me to do all my local business through the medium of Irish, from buying papers, getting a haircut, shopping, getting lunch, having a pint or buying a cup of coffee.

Language is not a spectator sport. Language requires learning, whether it is done as a child, in school or as an adult. The key to growing the use of Irish is to use whatever Gaeilge you have no matter how limited. All of us can say ‘Go raibh maith agat, le do thoil, fáilte romhat or cad é mar atá tú.’ And numerous other little phrases. Why would we ever say ‘cheers’ or ‘cheerio’ ever again when we can say ‘slán’ or ‘sláinte’?

Meantime, the DUP try to hold back the tide. Irritating but futile. So let’s keep moving forward. Together. There is still a lot of work to be done. Seachtain na Gaeilge is a part of this. Well done to everyone organising and participating.

Irish is for everyone, Seachtain na Gaeilge (le Energia) is for everyone. Bain triail aisti. Try it. Surprise yourself.

Dafydd played a key role in momentous political times

The funeral will take place in Cardiff next week of Dafydd Elis-Thomas, the former leader of Plaid Cymru, the Welsh independence party, who died in February. 44 years ago Dafydd was an MP in the British Parliament where he played a pivotal role in the 1981 hunger strike.

Bobby Sands commenced his hunger strike on March 1, 1981. He was to be followed in the weeks and months that followed by other blanket men. Five days after Bobby first refused food, Frank Maguire, the Independent Republican MP for Fermanagh South Tyrone, suddenly died of a heart attack. Following days of intense discussion, it was decided by Sinn Féin to stand Bobby Sands in the by-election. Harry West was the unionist candidate.

COURAGE: Dafydd Elis-Thomas stepped forward when others were found wanting

When the result was announced on April 9 in Enniskillen’s Technical College – “Sands, Bobby, Anti H-Block/Armagh Political Prisoner, 30,492; West, Harry, Unionist, 29,046.” – history was made and the political landscape on the island of Ireland changed forever. Bobby was elected with a majority of 1447 on an 87 per cent turnout.

Having just suffered a significant political defeat, the British were in no rush to suffer another by holding a second by-election. The law was changed to prevent another prisoner candidate from standing; however, the intention of the British Tory government and of the Parliament was to avoid a motion being introduced which would allow for a potentially embarrassing second by-election in Fermanagh South Tyrone.

Two months after Bobby’s death, Dafydd Elis-Thomas stepped forward and moved the motion in the House of Commons. Gerry Fitt, the SDLP leader, tried to have it blocked on a technicality, but it went through.

Owen Carron, who had been Bobby’s election agent, stood in the by-election as an Anti-H-Block Proxy Political Prisoner. Ken Maginnis was the Unionist Party candidate. The turnout was 88.6 per cent. Owen Carron won with an increased majority of 2,230.

The lesson of electoral successes was not lost on republicans. In the South, Kieran Doherty and Paddy Agnew won Dáil seats in the June 1981 general election. The following year Sinn Féin won five seats in the 1982 Assembly election. And the year after that the party secured over 100,000 votes in the British general election of June 1983, including the West Belfast seat for the first time, ousting Gerry Fitt.

They were tumultuous times – dangerous times – but they changed the face of Ireland, North and South. Dafydd Elis-Thomas played a key role and his courage in taking that stand will always be appreciated.

I want to extend my solidarity and condolences to his wife Mair Parry Jones, and to his three sons, Rolant, Meilyr and Cai.