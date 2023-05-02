Anti-monarchy event ahead of coronation

PEOPLE Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll will host a public meeting in opposition to the monarchy ahead of the coronation of King Charles.



The ‘Make Monarchy History’ people’s forum will take place in Cultúrlann MacAdam Ó Fiaich in Belfast on Friday, May 5 at 6pm.



The event will see multiple speakers including the Palestinian Return Centre’s Farrah Koutteineh, Kenyans Connect-NI Co-ordinator Damaris Uchendu and Gerry himself.



Speaking ahead of the event, Mr Carroll said: “An unelected monarch, with untold wealth and privilege, will be formally crowned as King next week.



“The lavish coronation ceremony will cement his rule over a population racked by poverty and social deprivation. No amount of pomp or ceremony can disguise the injustice of a position of unearned wealth and inherited power.



“Despite the promotion of uncritical views of King Charles, countless people across Britain and Ireland will toast the demise of a monarchy steeped in militarism and colonialism.



“In Belfast, we will gather for a discussion about the crimes of monarchy and of empire, and the need for a fairer and more democratic society," added the West Belfast MLA.



“The monarchy is unequal, outdated and should be consigned to the dustbin of history.”