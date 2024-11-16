Lenadoon community get behind annual Christmas Toy Appeal

COMMUNITY APPEAL: Last year's Toy Appeal was a huge success with over 300 children receiving toys

THE Glen Community Parent Youth Group has launched its annual Christmas Toy Appeal, running in partnership with the Lenadoon Women’s Group.

Last year, the appeal was a huge success with over 300 children receiving toys or vouchers to help make their Christmas special.

This year, the main drop-off location for anyone wishing to donate new, unwrapped toys for children or vouchers for teenagers is the Glen Community Complex.

Donations will be accepted until 6th December.

In addition to the main collection point, several local clubs and organisations are also getting involved. Pádraig Sairseil CLG and Naomh Pól CLG are encouraging their members, including kids and players, to bring donations to their clubs on designated days. These will then be passed on to the Toy Appeal.

St Oliver Plunkett Primary School and Nursery is also urging both pupils and parents to contribute. Local businesses such as Tribe Gym and Lab Gym, along with Donegal Celtic Youth, are sponsoring the appeal and encouraging their members and families to help support those in need during these challenging times.

Robert Sands from the Glen Parent Youth Group expressed gratitude for the clubs, schools, and businesses that have already committed to donating toys and vouchers. He added that the appeal will run from 8th November to 6th December.

For more information or to get involved contact Karen Nugent via the Glen Parent Youth Group Facebook page or call 02890 585544 between 9am and 8pm, Monday to Friday.