Doherty praises prompt action after damaged Glen Road traffic lights are replaced

TRAFFIC Lights on the Glen Road which were damaged in a collision last week have been replaced by the Department for Infrastructure.

Welcoming their swift action, SDLP West Belfast representative, Paul Doherty said: "During the early hours of Friday morning, residents alerted me to a road traffic collision took place on the Glen Road at the junction of Glen Parade and Norfolk Parade. This resulted in a vehicle damaging the traffic lights outside the shops to the extent that it had to be removed.

"I attended the scene and worked with the Department for Infrastructure to ensure that the area was made safe. Being from the area, I was aware of the many senior citizens and school children who very often use this crossing on the Glen Road to get home and to the local shops, doctor surgery and school.

"My concern was for their safety and that of all residents in this area. I worked with the DFI continuously in the days following to both highlight the risk to safety that the lack of a crossing at this area for any period of time would have and the need to replace these lights at a matter of urgency."

Mr Doherty added that thankfully, new lights were installed on Monday morning just as children and young people returned to school.

"I want to thank the department staff for their swift actions and constant communication. It was much appreciated by residents in this area," he said.



"Road safety is a priority for both I and the SDLP in West Belfast. Recently, I worked with Minister Mallon on the implementing of 20mph speed limits outside some of our local schools including just up the road at St Teresa’s. I will continue to prioritise safety for all in our community going forward."