Glengormley School of Traditional Music to host Open Day ahead of new term

GLENGORMLEY School of Traditional Music are set to start their 22nd year of providing traditional music tuition in North Belfast and beyond with an Open Day event this weekend.

It will take place in Edmund Rice College in Glengormley on Sunday (September 10) from 2-4pm. The Open Day will be an opportunity for people to see what Glengormley School of Traditional Music is all about.

All teachers will be present, and you can have a chat with both the teachers and current pupils, try out any of the instruments and listen to some lovely traditional music.

Classes for the new term at Glengormley School of Traditional Music begin on Thursday September 14 at 7.30pm.

Chairperson, Ray Morgan is looking forward to the start of a new term.

"We continue to grow year on year. Last year, we had 340 pupils, which is huge numbers," he explained.

"We provide high quality tuition and the result is high quality traditional musicians.

"This year, we are introducing traditional singing classes and piano accompaniment in traditional music We view ourselves as an invaluable arts resource with numerous events throughout the year.

"This year, we did not get any funding from the Arts Council. They have been fantastic in supporting us over the years but as we know with budget cuts and everything else going on, we have missed out on funding.

"Thankfully, we have reserves which we will have to draw on. We will continue to grow this year with more pupils and more traditional music provision.

"Despite the challenges, we are looking forward to a new term. We are a well-established valuable asset to the Glengormley and wider North Belfast community and beyond."

GSOTM offers tuition in the following instruments: Fiddle, Tin Whistle, Flute, Harp, Button Accordion, Concertina, Banjo/Mandolin, Uillean Pipes, Bodhran and Guitar.

They offer classes at various levels and give pupils the opportunity to play in a group setting. The school are also looking forward to a continuing some of their community projects in the coming months.

A monthly traditional music seisuin takes place on the third Sunday of the month at the new cultural building, 2 Royal Avenue in Belfast city centre, which is open to all young trad musicians.

GSOTM also host a Traditional Music Competition for Secondary level schools sponsored by Movie House Cinemas and Matchetts Music with £2000 worth of musical instruments as a prize.

For more information, visit their website here.