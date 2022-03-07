There really is something for everyone at Andersonstown Leisure Centre

ANDERSONSTOWN Leisure Centre has welcomed almost a quarter of a million visitors through its doors since it fully reopened almost a year ago.



The impressive facilities were funded to the tune of £25m as part of Belfast City Council’s Leisure Transformation Programme.

thumbnail_Photo-142.jpg



In addition to the exclusive indoor aqua park activities, Andersonstown Leisure Centre boasts a 140 station gym, bespoke group cycle studio and two large multi-purpose studios.

General Manager, Julie Bolton said the centre offers over 37 classes each week ranging from complete beginner to advanced fitness level.



“We have something for everyone,” she said.



“At the Andersonstown Leisure Centre, we have Surf Belfast which is the first and only surf simulator in Northern Ireland. That lets people who want to have a wee bit of an adrenaline rush come in and try to surf with groups of friends and experience what it is like to ride a wave without having to worry about the cold weather we have along our beautiful beaches.”



The Andersonstown Leisure Centre also offer a six lane pool which allows the centre to offer swim for fitness sessions throughout the day. The centre is also equipped with a teaching pool which offers a successful swim school for all ages.



Julie added: “Swim Doctor was introduced to our Swim School every Thursday evening offering adults swimming lessons and courses so they can learn to swim or improve their swimming techniques.



“Our swim school is thriving and it offers our parents and children lessons from three-months-old right up until adulthood.”





In addition to this GLL, the social enterprise which run the leisure facilities on behalf of Belfast City Council, have also partnered with the social enterprise Orchardville to open a café on the site which offers a delicious variety of drinks and snacks while supporting and working with people with learning disability or autism to live, learn and work.



The Andersonstown Leisure Centre is also working with their Healthwise team offering fitness classes for rehabilitation, cancer and cardia support.



To find out more about the facilities and classes on offer at the Andersonstown Leisure Centre, visit the Better website.