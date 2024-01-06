Mum with MS battles damp and mould in West Belfast bungalow

HOUSING PROBLEMS: Cailín McQuade's bathroom ceiling collapsed due to excessive damp and had to be cut away

A WEST Belfast mum has said that damp and black mould in her home resulted in part of her ceiling collapsing on her head, with the family having to use money for Christmas presents to keep their dehumidifier going over the holidays.

Cailín McQuade was allocated her bungalow in Gortnamona Way a number of years ago due to her suffering from Multiple Sclerosis, however, the home is now having a detrimental effect on her health due to the build-up of mould in the property.

The dampness in the bathroom ceiling reached such a level that it resulted in part of the ceiling falling in.

Cailín said: “I was moved to this house years ago because I have been diagnosed with MS and I can’t live anywhere with stairs but over the past number of years the mould situation has gotten so bad.

“I was using the bathroom when the ceiling fell in on me and the plasterwork came down on my head and back. They have cut away the bit which fell through now but the water is still seeping down and the beams in the roof are soaking wet. Black mould is coming through the roof and also up from the floor as well.

“Every day we are cleaning and wiping away the mould and each morning we are finding it’s come back again.”

Cailín’s partner Thomas McAllister said the family can’t keep food in the house anymore as the dampness quickly spoils everything in the cupboards.

“It’s ruining all of the food in the house, the condensation builds up in all of the cupboards and means we can’t store food in there, we have two salt shakers in which the salt is saturated with water from condensation inside," he said.

“Mould is coming in the kitchen windows and along the ceiling as well as in the cupboards. At the moment all of our money is going on gas and electric to keep the mould at bay and also to power our dehumidifier.

“We’re spending at least £100 on gas and electric a week just to try and keep the mould at bay. We could afford to live in a hotel for what we’re paying to keep the mould at bay in this house.

“The electric is all shot in the house, it always flickers on and off, there is water and condensation in the sockets which they had to replace. We are still waiting on an electrician coming out after complaining about it for months.”

COST: Cailín and Thomas said they are currently spending £100 a week keeping the damp at bay

Cailín explained the family had to forgo spending money on Christmas because every penny is currently being used to keep the dehumidifier running.

Cailín said: “We are having to put all the money we have at the moment into running the dehumidifier and it’s very expensive to run. We haven’t been able to afford Christmas this year because we’re having to put everything on electric. The mould has gotten to the point where it’s seeped into everything.

“Due to my MS I’m very susceptible to everyday illnesses, I have migraines from the mould. We are really struggling at the moment and this is no way to live, this home was meant to be somewhere I could live because of my condition but it’s just not safe for me to live in.”

Asked about the situation, a Housing Executive spokesperson said: “Our maintenance officer visited the property in October following a report of damp and mould in the bathroom. Following this inspection, we have undertaken various work.

“The bathroom ceiling has been plastered, ready for skimming in the new year. An electrician called at the property twice recently to check wiring and a cooker hood, and to replace a ventilation unit.

“Anti-fungal treatment has been applied to mould on the bathroom, kitchen and back hall ceilings, and the tenant has been given a dehumidifier. An inspection of the roof will also be carried out as soon as possible.

“We will continue to keep in contact with the tenant and work with her to resolve the issues.”