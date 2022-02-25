Hundreds at public meeting: Opposition grows against cuts to Irish language youth services

LE CHÉILE: Hundreds of people of all ages attended last night's public meeting at Glór na Móna

HUNDREDS of people attended a public meeting in opposition to proposed cuts to an Irish language youth service in West Belfast, with a further protest planned early next week.

Glór na Móna is faced with an £86,000 cut to its budget as the Education Authority (EA) slashed funding for Irish medium youth services across the region.

People from across the city braved torrential rain to mobilise against the cuts at Thursday night's public meeting at Gael-Ionad Mhic Goill in the Upper Springfield. On Tuesday, protesters will gather at the EA's headquarters on Academy Street at 3pm.

The proposed cuts will result in five job losses and "instant service closures" at Glór na Móna, which currently opens five nights a week and has 160 members, aged eight to 18.

Speaking at last night's meeting, Glór na Móna Director, Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh, told how EA officials responded to concerns about cuts by suggesting the club be run "with volunteers".

"That statement, that disriminatory attitude, goes to the very heart of what it means to be an Irish speaker in this state," he said.

"This state has still not fulfilled its obligation 24 years after the Good Friday Agreement, and is still trying to trample on our young people. We're not going to accept it folks – seans ar bith (no chance).

"The element to this story is the fact that the EA are proposing that 160 young people will lose a service on 1st of April, so we have a month. We have a month for the EA to see sense, to see reason, and to come to the table with a proper proposal."

Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh

Mr Mac Ionnrachtaigh said EA officials had also suggested the club's young people attend alternative English medium facilities.

"If they don't understand how a shared future has to work then we're going to have to teach them," he stated.

"Troidfidh muid - bí linn. (We'll fight – be with us). Níl seans ar bith go bhfuil an EA ag dul an cummann seo a dhruidim (There's no chance the EA are going to close this club). We're not in a position to allow the EA to close this place – it can't happen. This is testament to the fact that it can't happen."

Thursday's meeting also heard testimony from young people who will be affected by the cuts.

Representatives from Sinn Féin, People Before Profit and the SDLP also spoke in support of Glór na Móna.