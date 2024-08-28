Golf: Balmoral's Ryan Murray takes on Ballycastle Links

From Balmoral to Ballycastle for James Martin and his Balmoral Golf Club buddy Ryan Murray

FLYIN' Ryan Murray, a plus two-handicapper at Balmoral Golf Course, is in strict training for a crack at the Ballycastle links on Thursday, September 26.

Murray, a Senior Cup team member at the Belfast club, is delighted to help his close friend, Oscar winner James in the Charity Scramble for Corrymeela at Ballycastle.

"I've known James and the Martin family for a very long time - so glad to be able to join in the support for the James Martin Golf Scramble. James does tremendous work for Corrymeela," said Ryan.

"This will be my second time to play the Ballycastle course, a tricky test on both parkland and links."

Ryan, whose father Dominic runs the Belfast-based Coastway Storage and Removal firm, is a former student at St Malachy's College.

The talented swinger was first introduced to the game of golf by his late grandfather - Pat Magee, who was manager of former world super-middleweight boxing champion Brian Magee.

"My grandad brought me to the Balmoral club, where I progressed into the underage Fred Daly Cup teams, once reaching the Ulster quarter-finals," he recalled.

"From there it was into the Balmoral Junior Cup team for one season - before the low handicap had me in the Senior Cup side - last year losing in the Ulster semi-final.

"I'm really looking forward to joining James (Martin) at the Charity Golf Scramble. It should be quite a challenge for me on the Ballycastle Course."

For further information, golf bookings and/or sponsorship opportunities contact catherineohara@corrymeela.org / mob: 07515063303