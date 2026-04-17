SAG Credit Union is wishing St John the Baptist Primary School the best of luck for this Sunday in the All-Ireland Credit Union Schools Quiz in the RDS.

Back in February the St John the Baptist team won the SAG Credit Union Quiz and now go forward to the national finals in Dublin.

SAG, which has offices in Andersonstown and Poleglass, wish the young quizmasters, who have battled their way to Sunday's Grand Final – as well as school staff and St John the Baptist principal Chris Donnelly – all the very best for Sunday.