Caoimhe is first Belfast native to present TG4's Gradam Ceoil

AN Andersonstown singer and radio presenter made history this week by becoming the first Belfast native to host TG4’s prestigious Gradam Ceoil awards.

The annual awards, which celebrate the best and brightest of Ireland’s traditional music scene, were hosted by West Belfast singer and critically acclaimed radio presenter, Caoimhe Ní Chathail.



Now in its 24th year, the awards ceremony will air on TG4 on Sunday (October 31).

Due to Covid restrictions, the show was pre-recorded at Queen’s University’s Whitla Hall in front of limited capacity audience. Caoimhe, who is best known for presenting BBC Radio Ulster’s Blas Ceoil programme, said the awards ceremony was a “massive gig from a career perspective”.

Ahead of Sunday’s broadcast, the IMRO award-winner paid tribute to Belfast’s Irish language community who have supported her as presenter.

“I’m in the position I’m in because of groups like An Chultúrlann, An Droichead, Mhic Reachtain, and Cluain Ard,” she said.

“They’ve given me a platform as Bean an Tí for years, so I’ve been shaped by all of those organisations and pobal na Gaeilge in Belfast.”

“They have done all the hard work with me to make me the presenter that I am now.

“On a personal level, I feel that Belfast is hugely underrepresented on TG4, and Belfast Irish is something to be celebrated. To have someone from the city, who is co-hosting an event that is based in the city was lovely. To be the first person from the city to do it was a really special thing for me.”

As well as representing Belfast, Caoimhe also expressed hope that her career milestone will help blaze a trail for those struggling with their body image.

“I’m a curvy girl, I’m a bigger girl, and I think a lot of girl’s that are out there feel like ‘I can’t be that presenter, I’m not thin enough, tall enough, good looking enough – whatever the hang-ups that we personally have’,” she explained.



“It kind of felt like I was holding a lantern for all the curvy girls too, being like ‘you can totally do this’, which is really nice.”



As well as playing a part in the main awards ceremony, Caoimhe was busy throughout the week hosting a number of Gradam Ceoil fringe events, including at the iconic Duncairn Arts centre in North Belfast.



“It’s great to recognise people who are well renowned within the traditional music scene, but to be able to showcase emerging artists from this city is as important,” she added.



“I was delighted to be able to represent my city and I hope people from West Belfast in particular, if they watch it on Sunday, enjoy it and I hope I did them proud.



“I really do believe that I’m in the position I’m in because of the hundreds of people in the background who have maybe taught me Irish, or said ‘maith thú Caoimhe’ or “comhghairdeas” – all of those wee things that give you confidence.”



Amongst this year’s Gradam Ceoil winners was the Glengormley School of Traditional Music, which was awarded the ‘Outstanding Contribution Award’ for 2021.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast on TG4 at 9.30pm on Sunday.