Disabled campaigners plan to put brakes on motorists parking on kerbs

A DISABLED Gransha man has launched a campaign to stop problem on-street parking which is forcing him and others onto the road.

Declan Hill suffers from ataxia, a neurological condition that affects his walking and balance. He said motorists are causing havoc in the Gransha area by parking on kerbs, preventing pedestrians using the footpaths.

Illegal parking has also caused injuries to a local blind man who has collided with cars and other obstacles as a result.

On Monday, Mr Hill erected signs throughout the area urging drivers to park responsibly.

"It is a disgrace how people people park -– they feel they are at liberty to park on the pavement here," he stated.

"Pavements are simple. Pavements are for people, not cars. The highway code is clear – it is not legal to park on the pavement. The people of Belfast feel that it is their right to park as close to a shop as possible."

He continued: "The cars are currently parked on the pavement on both sides of the street. That leaves less than a metre width for somebody to go past.

"There are quite a lot of young families here in Gransha and anybody with a buggy simply has to walk on the road. They are risking their safety – likewise for people with disabilities.

"Just over a year ago I was diagnosed with ataxia and I have had to relearn to walk with the aid of a stick. For balance I have to walk with wide legs to give me stability. When I have to negotiate the gap that is left by inconsiderate car owners I have to hunch up and squeeze past one side of the car. It's simply not right."

Gransha resident Jim Masterson, who is blind, agrees.

"It's terrible. I'm actually on the road more than I'm on the footpath," he said.

"I'm always worried about getting knocked down, but the worst thing is hitting the wing mirrors with your arms and hands, and then the hedges hit you in the face."

JIm Masterson negotiates the tight space

Mr Hill, whose background is in architecture, said motorists should be restricted to parking on one side of the road, allowing traffic and pedestrians to pass safely.

"There would still be enough space for ambulances, the fire brigade, and refuse lorries to pass," he said.

"On Gransha Avenue they could have double yellow lines on the east side and then parking on the west side.

"The other great advantage to that is that we are then leaving the sunny side of the street car free. That allows sunshine onto pavement in winter so that it thaws. The other side is lethal all day long, so the cars are on the lethal side and the sun gets at the pavement on the other side and makes it safer for people."