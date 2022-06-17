Discover the fascinating history of Clifton Street

A STREET Through Time’, developed by the North Belfast Heritage Cluster as part of the Great Place North Belfast project, draws on historical records and newspaper clippings, dating as far back as the mid-18th century, to tell the story of Clifton Street, building by building.

Lying-In Hospital

Clifton Street Presbyterian Church was the earliest Church to be built on Clifton Street, completed in 1863. The Church aimed to provide an alternative worship space for the oversubscribed Presbyterian congregation from the nearby Academy Street Church. The Church was designed by iconic Belfast architects Young and Mackenzie. They would later use this design as a template for the United Clifton Street Presbyterian church on the opposite side of the road.

Millar & Co.

Further down the street, Clifton Street was home to one of the earliest Maternity Hospitals in Belfast. On land rented from the Belfast Charitable Society, an 18 bed ‘Lying In Hospital’ was opened in 1830, operating until 1904 when it moved again due to increased demand.



Just next door, opening in 1877, was Millar and Co. Owned by Arthur Milla. This was a sizeable factory on Clifton Street where ‘Jams, jellies and marmalades’ were manufactured and sold throughout the UK. They grew from strength to strength until May 1922 when the factory was destroyed beyond repair by an IRA bomb. Today its occupants is SOLO, while the neighbouring site remains waste ground.

Sanders Home

Clifton Street was also home to the Sandes Soldiers Home, between 1891 to 1960. The Sandes Homes started in Tralee, Co Kerry by Elise Sandes. Despite its longevity and successes in the area, the building, along with some its closest neighbours, was sadly demolished to make way for the Westlink.



To find out more about some of these remarkable buildings and their history, visit https://greatplace northbelfast.com/our-research/ or come back next week when we will reveal more stories of Clifton Street.