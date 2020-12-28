Green light for Moyard play park

PLAY AWAY: Councillor Michael Donnelly at the site of the new park

WORK on a new play park in the Moyard area is set to begin in February after being given the green light by Belfast City Council.

Plans for the Vere Foster Play Park were approved at the Council’s Planning Committee last week. Residents had long campaigned for the development of a new park after the old play park on Moyard Parade was closed due to antisocial behaviour.

The park will be built on the former Vere Foster Primary School site beside Matt Talbot Youth Club, and will also include a new Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) pitch.

Welcoming the development, local Sinn Féin Councillor Michael Donnelly said: “There has been a process over the last number of years around the relocation of the play park and it’s great to see that we finally got there.

“Previously the play park was situated at the top of Moyard Parade and unfortunately it fell foul to antisocial behaviour, which led to the play park being closed for use. It was a major setback for the residents in Moyard and surrounding areas.

“There is £135,000 earmarked to develop this new play park, which will be a fantastic asset for the residents of the area.

“It’s all part of the continued regeneration of the Moyard-New Barnsley area. We’re going to have 14 much-needed social houses built at the old play park site, we’ve had road resurfacing in New Barnsley and we’ll have road resurfacing in Moyard in the coming weeks. It’s great to see everything coming together, and it’s all for the benefit of the community.”

Cllr Donnelly said that work on the new £135,000 park is set to begin during the first week in February and is due for completion within eight weeks.

Building work on 14 social homes at the site of the former park is already underway and is due for completion in October 2021.