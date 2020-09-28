Grosvenor Road residents' parking nightmare

NO PARKING: Cllr Tina Black and residents are frustrated with the lack of progress on parking

A councillor has raised concerns about on-street parking in the Grosvenor area. Sinn Féin Councillor Tina Black has said that residents in the area were given a temporary reprieve from excessive parking and congestion during lockdown, but says that volume has started to rise again as people return to work.

Earlier this month, Cllr Black successfully brought a motion to Belfast City Council to advance plans for residents’ parking schemes, which would see commuters banned from parking in congested residential areas.

The motion, which has since passed through the People and Communities Committee, asks the Council to invite Department for Infrastructure officials to a meeting of the Strategic Policy & Resources Committee to discuss the parking schemes.

With residents facing a “daily battle with parked vehicles”, Cllr Black has called for an “expedited” approach to issues.

“What we would like to stress is that although we appreciate that you need to consult on these schemes and that things take time, but the fact of the matter is that there were some expedient measures implement during Covid like pop-up cycle lanes, so we think we could try some expedient measures now for parking,” she said.

“If they don’t work, they don’t work, but if we spend four or five years consulting on them it’s not good enough because of the air quality in the Grosvenor area.

“There is an air quality area indicator that it’s the worst in Belfast, so we can’t leave it four or five years.

“They should take a few risks, try a few things and if it doesn’t work go back to the drawing board or if there are tweaks to be made that can be done.”