Guatemalan humanitarian worker shares the challenges facing her country’s indigenous people

Andrew Muir MLA, Minister for Agriculture; Alejandra Castillo, Trócaire’s Programme Manager in Guatemala; Louise Doyle, Translink; and Peter Heaney, Trócaire at the launch of ‘The Eyes of the Storm’ photographic exhibition at Grand Central Station

MY name is Alejandra Castillo. I am a programme manager with Trócaire in Guatemala. It wasn’t until I began university that I was exposed to the whole truth of Guatemala’s past which saw a brutal 40-year conflict targeting the indigenous people of my country.

Silence was the norm for many Guatemalans after the war. No-one talked about it. This silence made it difficult for society to acknowledge and process what had happened. Like any conflict, there are different truths – the official truth that does not recognise the genocide in Guatemala and the survivors’ truth who lived the human rights violations in the communities.

Even today in Guatemala over 6.5 million indigenous people – 40 per cent of the population – face systemic racism, exclusion, human rights violations and violence. At Trócaire, we work alongside local partners to support these communities, focusing on solidarity and empowerment. One of these communities, located in Alta Verapaz, central Guatemala, is home to 24 Maya Q’eqchi families. They settled here after enduring the conflict that saw many of their relatives murdered or disappeared. When I visited recently, Dolores Cajbom, a 65-year-old woman, spoke about the murder of her husband, whose remains were only identified in 2014 – decades after he was taken.

The quote “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it” comes to mind every time I think about my country’s past. This pushes me to work for the truth and a better future through supporting survivors and communities fighting for justice. For the indigenous people, the challenges are both historical and immediate, with a long history of resistance to genocide, land dispossession, and now, the escalating climate crisis.

Despite their suffering, the people of this village remain resilient. They understand that “Mother Earth” controls everything and that they must adapt to survive the changing climate. Together, we have developed disaster response systems, mapping flood zones and setting up weather monitoring stations. Women in the community lead evacuation planning, ensuring their families are safe from the increasing number of natural disasters.

This level of preparedness would not have been possible without years of work on women’s empowerment and education, supported by Trócaire and our partners.

In 2020, we helped build a bridge connecting the village to the outside world, replacing the only previous method of transportation – a wooden boat. This bridge has transformed access to healthcare, education and markets. Yet, serious challenges remain.

The community relies heavily on growing cardamom pods for income, but unpredictable rainfall has led to repeated crop failures. Families face impossible choices: pay for food or education. This is a stark reminder that the climate crisis is not just an environmental issue; it is a human rights crisis, forcing families further into poverty.

The irony is gut-wrenching: those who have contributed least to climate change suffer its most severe consequences. The people of this village did nothing to cause the crisis, yet they bear its brunt.

This is why Trócaire’s work in Guatemala is more crucial than ever. Through initiatives like the Trócaire Lent Box Appeal, we raise funds to support communities like this, helping them survive climate shocks, continue education and fight for justice.

However, international aid cuts, particularly to human rights funding, are making this work even harder. Although Trócaire Guatemala does not receive funding from USAID, reductions in Central American aid have ripple effects, forcing organisations like ours to stretch already limited resources even further. The pressure to do more with less is immense.

I am delighted to be visiting Ireland, north and south, to speak to audiences about the impact climate change has on the people of my country. I am reminded of the power of global solidarity. The people of Guatemala are not just fighting for survival; they are fighting for dignity, justice and a future.

Resistance is what connects our histories. Ireland, too, has endured difficult times, yet it continues to stand up for human rights and justice. Guatemala is doing the same. Together, we can ensure that the people of Guatemala – and others like them – have the support, resources and agency they need to build a better future.



