New footpath at Hannahstown has been a long time coming

THE public are being invited to give their opinion on plans for a new footpath that is set to run through the Hannahstown area.



The plans for the path, which is set to run from Lámh Dhearg to the top of Hannahstown Hill, will be on display at a meeting organised by the Hannahstown Community Association.



The meeting will take place in Hannahstown Community Centre at 7pm on Tuesday 19 October and a representative from the Department for Infrastructure will be in attendance.



Discussing the plans, Hannahstown Community Association Chairperson, Jim McCormick said: “Hannahstown have been crying out for a footpath for the last 40 years since Glenmeen Close was built.



“With the increased development around Hannahstown and the improvements and development of the community with Lámh Dhearg and the community centre, we have been pushing now in more recent times for the footway.



“We are hoping that with the meeting we are having with the Department for Infrastructure and the Minister that this will hopefully come to fruition over the foreseeable future.



“Currently, we have draft proposals and we hope that this public meeting will give the local population an input into the development of this footway.”