Road safety concerns lead to double yellow lines on Hannahstown Hill

THE Department for Infrastructure have introduced double yellow lines and amended waiting restrictions on a large stretch of the Hannahstown Hill following road safety concerns.

The road markings appeared earlier this week on a stretch of the road which is often plagued with parked cars. As a result, any vehicle parked on the lines is liable to a £90 penalty charge notice.

A Departmental spokesperson said: “The Department introduced double yellow lines and amended waiting restrictions on a section of Hannahstown Hill following road safety concerns caused by cars parking on the bend of the hill.

"Local residents and businesses were consulted throughout the process and no objections were received.”