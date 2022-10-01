Hargey meeting to discuss Holyland anti-social behaviour

MEETING: Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey met with representatives from the universities, Belfast City Council and the PSNI

COMMUNITIES Minister Deirdre Hargey has convened a meeting of the Strategic Partnership Group which was set up to address anti-social behaviour in the Holyland area of Belfast.

The group met on Monday 26 September to review the progress being made on tackling the longstanding issues.

Following the meeting, the Minister said: “These are issues which require long-term solutions; they are solvable if we work together – residents, landlords, agencies, local and central government and all stakeholders in the area. I welcome the commitment of partners to work alongside me in this collective approach.

“This is a residential area and people deserve to feel safe and welcome in their own homes. It is important that those visiting and living in the wider University area show respect to both themselves and residents and I would appeal to students across the city to respect their neighbours and their new home.”

The Department has part funded the employment of an Intervention Manager for the area and also provided £100,000 for an alleyway improvement scheme to reduce anti-social behaviour and provide better security and safety to residents.

This comes after residents have been tortured as the new semester began and students return to the areas.