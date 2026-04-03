Newington Credit Union is delighted to announce a major enhancement to its digital services with the introduction of in-app payments, allowing members to make secure transactions directly through its mobile app.

This new feature marks a significant step forward in providing members with greater convenience, flexibility, and control over their finances. Members can now make payments anytime, anywhere, using their smartphone — removing the need to visit a branch or rely on traditional payment methods.

Julie-Ann McStravick, CEO of Newington Credit Union, said: "We are committed to making our services as accessible and user-friendly as possible. The introduction of mobile app payments is a direct response to our members’ needs for faster, more convenient ways to manage their money. This is about empowering our members with tools that fit into their everyday lives."

The mobile app payment feature allows users to:

•. Make loan repayments quickly and securely

•. Pay into their shares directly through the app

•. Transfer funds with ease

•. Manage their accounts in real time

•. Enjoy enhanced security and reliability

The launch reflects Newington Credit Union’s ongoing investment in digital innovation while maintaining its strong community focus. Members can continue to expect the same trusted, personal service, now complemented by modern, on-the-go banking capabilities.

The feature is now available to all registered app users. Members who have not yet downloaded the app are encouraged to do so via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. To register for online banking, visit www.newingtoncreditunion.co.uk. Once fully registered, members can download the app and start managing their finances on the go.

For information, visit www.newingtoncreditunion.co.uk or contact info@newingtoncreditunion.co.uk or call into one of our branches.