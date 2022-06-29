Hazelwood Integrated College named best school in UK

AN integrated school in North Belfast has been named best secondary school in the UK.

Hazelwood Integrated College won the award at the Tes School Awards in London on Friday.

Judge Christine Gilbert said: "It's so unusual, with 58 per cent of students on free school meals, and yet it's more popular than local grammar schools, which says something about parents' regard for the school."

Ms Gilbert said the school brings together social workers and youth workers to work with teachers and learning mentors which seems to be "pushing the achievement up".

"It's astonishing what they're doing," she added.

Chief judge of the Tes Schools Awards and editor of Tes magazine Jon Severs, added: "The Tes Schools Awards are the Oscars of education, recognising and celebrating everything that's great about our schools and school staff.

"We had so many entries from teachers and schools across the country; choosing the winners was no easy task.

"Congratulations to the winning schools and thank you to all school staff who do such vital work every day."

Hazelwood said they were "delighted" to win the award and thanked the entire school community for their support.