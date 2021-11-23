Hazelwood Integrated College teacher recognised for Anti-Bullying Week work

A NORTH Belfast teacher has been recognised for her efforts to eradicate bullying with a special award from the Department of Education.

Maria Robb from Hazelwood Integrated College was one of two teaching professionals to win the School Staff Award which is part of Anti-Bullying Week.

The award was launched at this year’s event to acknowledge and honour those in educational environments who go above and beyond the call of duty to prevent and respond to bullying and to raise awareness of bullying.

Maria will receive an award and an overnight stay with breakfast for two people at Europa Hotel in Belfast, courtesy of Hastings Hotels.

In the secondary school category, the Minister announced Mrs Robb of Hazelwood Integrated College in Newtownabbey as the winner.

Mrs Robb was nominated by the Post 16 Leadership Team for being an ambassador for anti-bullying for many years within Hazelwood Integrated College.

The pupils said: “She is committed to promoting positive behaviour and a safe environment where we can learn, socialise and play.

“Every year during Anti-Bullying Week Mrs Robb delivers assemblies to each year group on bullying. She also creates and displays helpful posters around our college on hints to stop bullying."

Mrs Robb partnered with the Diana Awards (Anti-bullying campaign) which involved a group of students from each year group being trained to become ambassadors and a voice for all.

One of the teacher’s most-enjoyed activities was The Daily Mile Fit for Life challenge which saw children meet every morning for a walk to promote positive wellbeing.

She also holds daily drop-in sessions for students.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said: “I would like to congratulate the winners and all those who were nominated for the award.”