Gaels Against Genocide mark 200th day of war in Gaza on the Falls Road

GAELS Against Genocide have marked 200 days of the war in Gaza with a powerful lighting display.

Supporters gathered on the pitch at Spórtlann on the Falls Road on Wednesday night as darkness fell to illuminate the number 200 to spell 'Gaza' on the pitch with torches and phones and to light up the Palestine flag.

The display was part of a National Day of Action to mark the 200th day of the war in Gaza.

At least 33,970 people have been killed by Israel forces in Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, the majority of them women and children.

Protests also included an earlier midnight vigil at Belfast City Hall.

A white-line vigil will also take place on the Whietrock Road on Saturday at 2pm before the Leinster Hurling Championship match between Antrim and Wexford at Corrigan Park.