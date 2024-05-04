Mental Health Arts Festival 'diverse, eclectic and engaging'

THE tenth annual Northern Ireland Mental Health Arts Festival has been launched at Stormont with this year's theme of PAUSE.

This year's festival coincides with Mental Health Awareness Week and runs from May 10-19.

NIMHAF is a festival highlighting mental health by showcasing arts events

across the North. With arts on offer from visual arts and photography, poetry and song to psychodrama, music, comedy and film, the festival promises to put transformation on the agenda.

Speaking at the launch at the Long Gallery in Stormont, Noelle McAlinden, Chair NI Mental Health Arts Festival said: "We are delighted to present together with all of our festival partners, a regional programme of events across art forms that are diverse, eclectic and engaging across Northern Ireland, both virtual and face to face.

Noelle McAlinden and Frank Liddy

"We have an extensive range of exhibitions leading into and beyond our festival dates.

"Our theme this year is PAUSE, a time to stop, stand still, reflect upon the importance of our own and each others' mental health and well being.

"We encourage you to PAUSE with us, to reflect upon the pivotal role of creativity, arts and culture in helping us make sense of a chaotic world.

"An invitation to embrace and celebrate your own creativity and self-expression, participate, appreciate and celebrate the creativity of others in a festival that is diverse, dynamic and inclusive."

This year's festival includes two major symposiums between Derry on May 10 and Belfast on May 16 entitled 'Mental Health and Creativity Matters'.

For more on this year's festival, check out the website at https://www.nimhaf.org/.