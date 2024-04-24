Belfast City Hall candlelit vigil marks 200 days of war in Gaza

CANDLELIT VIGIL: Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza at Belfast City Hall at midnight on Wednesday

GAELS Against Genocide in Gaza have held a a candlelit vigil at Belfast City Hall to mark the 200th day of the war.

The protest took place at midnight to mark a National Day of Action with similar demonstrations in Portadown, Dungannon, Camlough, and Dublin amongst others.

At least 33,970 people have been killed by Israel forces in Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, the majority of them women and children.

Michael Doherty from Sarsfields GAC, who is a member of the grassroots campaign, said: "Gaels against Genocide would like to thank all those who joined them at midnight outside Belfast City Hall to mark 200 Days of genocide in Gaza.

On Wednesday evening, Gaels Against Genocide will gather on the pitch at Spórtlann, Coláiste Feirste from 9.30pm.

As darkness falls, people will spell out 'Gaza' on the pitch with torches and phones.

A white-line vigil will also take place on the Whietrock Road on Saturday at 2pm before the Leinster Hurling Championship match between Antrim and Wexford at Corrigan Park.