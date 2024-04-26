Enjoy the best of Spring at Spring Fest this weekend

SPRING FEST: Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Ryan Murphy, with Maria Martin and Abbie Tinnelly

SPRING Fest is returning to Malone House and Barnett Demesne for a two-day event this weekend.

It will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 1.30pm to 5.30pm.

Organised by Belfast City Council, there will be a lot to see and do at the free seasonal event.

Enjoy the Spring Flower Show, food and crafts stalls, live music and entertainment and a range of activities for families from fairground rides, climbing wall, face-painting, petting farm as well as foraging workshops and wildlife-friendly garden displays.

There's no parking on site, but a free park and ride service will run from nearby Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park during the event.