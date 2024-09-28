HEALTHWISE: Dairy or supplements: Don’t forget calcium

MILKING IT: Half a pint of semi-skimmed provides just under half your daily calcium needs

CALCIUM is a mineral that is very important at all ages for strong bones and teeth.

It is also needed for healthy muscle and nerve function. Adults from nineteen years (male and female) right through to older age population need around 700mg per day of calcium. It’s advised to have three good portions of dairy per day to achieve this.

So, what would this look like in a practical context? Well, a 250ml (around half a pint) serving of semi-skimmed milk provides around 312mg of calcium.

Greek yoghurt with zero per cent fat will give you around 150mg. And reduced fat cheddar cheese will provide around 250mg. This totals 712mg of calcium and will give a person one hundred percent of their dietary calcium needs.

If you don’t achieve three portions of dairy, a calcium supplement is recommended at 700mg per day. If you follow a vegan diet, make sure the plant0based alternative has added calcium.

The Alpro brand has calcium added to their plant milks and yoghurts. The vegan cheese brands usually don’t have much calcium compared to dairy, so three portions of plant-based alternatives may not suffice. This is where a calcium supplements come in handy.

They are available in all shops but they are particularly good value in Home Bargains and B&M Bargains.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentivenutrition@

gmail.com