HEALTHWISE: Make a date with dates and you won’t regret it

DATES are the fruit of the date palm tree, which is grown in many tropical regions of the world. They have become very popular in recent years as a snack or as an ingredient in protein or energy balls.

Dates are chewy and sweet in flavour and taste a bit like toffee. One of the most popular dates we eat, which is widely sold in supermarkets, is the Medjool date. They are particularly high in some important nutrients and have a variety of advantages in nutrition.

Dates are high in carbohydrate, which is the main energy source in our bodies to fuel daily pursuits and activities. They are also high in fibre which plays a crucial role in digestive health, promoting regular bowel movements, aiding weight management and potentially reducing the risk of chronic diseases like heart diseases, type 2 diabetes and bowel cancer.

Dates are also a good source of minerals like magnesium, manganese and potassium. These help with our bones, teeth, sleep, energy and movement.

30g is a portion size and the date is an excellent addition to your diet, boosting your all-important daily fruit and vegetable intake.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentivenutrition@

