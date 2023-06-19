HEALTHWISE: Don't believe all you read about chocolate

IT is tempting to swallow the hype about chocolate’s supposed benefits, but don’t believe all that you read.

People say chocolate gives you a quick source of energy. Dark chocolate doesn’t contain much energy but has small amounts of caffeine which can reduce feelings of tiredness. But caffeine doesn’t give us energy so try not to confuse the two. It’s better to eat a small snack like a bit of wholemeal toast with a spread if you need energy or take some starchy fruit like a banana. Dairy milk chocolate will give you energy due to the added sugar (not that I am promoting this).

Is chocolate good for you?

If you go for 85-90 per cent cocoa bars you will get more fibre, iron, magnesium, copper and phosphorus which help with our gut health, immune system, energy levels, tooth enamel, and bones.

Is chocolate addictive?

There is no evidence that chocolate causes physical addiction. Instead, our feelings tend to dictate our behaviour as we associate it with comfort, reward and celebration. This connection with chocolate might make us feel that we need it.

Is chocolate with bubbles lighter?

The added air for bubbles makes it less dense than solid chocolate so eating chocolate with bubbles can be like eating a slightly smaller bar in general.

What about diabetes?

Most people who have diabetes can consume chocolate in small moderation as part of a healthy lifestyle and diet. If you do have chocolate as a diabetic, stick to a small amount and try to have it at the end of your meal so that your body absorbs it more slowly.



What about hot chocolate?

Cocoa powder used to make hot chocolate contains less fat because it doesn’t include the cocoa butter and other fats like palm oil that are found in milk chocolate bars. But additions to it like toppings and marshmallows can bring the calorie content up.

If you want to have chocolate and it makes you feel happy and satisfied then go for it, so long as you are staying below 30g of free sugars and 20-30g of saturated fat in your overall daily diet.

*These guides are mainly relating to milk chocolate.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentivenutrition@

gmail.com