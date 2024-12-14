HEALTHWISE: Remember: Turkey's not just for Christmas

TURKEY is a lean meat that we all think of at Christmas as a festive centrepiece, but it is also a valuable source of nutrients like protein, minerals and B vitamins.

To add to its lean properties, it is low in fat too. Protein helps with the structure of our bodies, repair, brain function and with the normal functioning of our immune systems.

Turkey is very versatile when it comes to minerals and is a good source of potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc and selenium. These help with movement, bones, energy metabolism, tooth enamel, sleep, reproductive health and thyroid hormones.

Turkey is also very versatile when it comes to B vitamins. It is a good source of B2, B3, B5, B6 and B12. These help with energy metabolism, adrenaline, mood, immune systems, fatigue and our DNA blueprint. With turkey being low in fat, especially saturated fat, this means there is less risk of heart disease than with red meat that is usually high in saturated fat. Poultry meat is one of the most consumed meats globally.

Its nutritional value is excellent, and it can make a valuable addition to a varied, balanced diet any time of year.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentive nutrition@gmail.com