High-flying retailers to bid for new Aisling honour

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Graham Keddie, CEO at Belfast International Airport, presents the 2017 Aisling Business Award to Pete Boyle, founder Argento and Let's Go Hydro

Local retailers are to be put in the spotlight for the first time at the Aisling Awards, courtesy of a new business award sponsored by Belfast International Airport.

"Retailers stood by the community during Covid and continue to play a key role at the heart of our economy," said Belfast Media Group Editor Robin Livingstone. "but often they don't get the recognition they deserve. By teaming up with Belfast International Airport, we plan to put that right."

Key to the rate base of Belfast, local retailers complain that they are locked in a battle with big box stores and the internet giants but don't receive the same support from government as outside investors.

HOSPITALITY HERO: Graham Keddie, CEO of Belfast International Airport, presents hotelier Lord Rana with the Aisling Hospitality Award in 2018

Added Robin: "The success of local retailers like Grimley's, Collins', McConvey Cycles, Direct Furniture and Bathshack is the resilient, dynamic families behind them. It's clear that the very best local retailers are thriving, despite downturns, pandemics and inflationary pressures because they have an unbreakable connection with their customers."

Belfast International Airport CEO Graham Keddie said he was looking forward to learning more about the city's ace retailers. "We're delighted to be teaming up with the Aisling Awards again to spotlight the best of Belfast business," he said.

We're introducing a new Aisling Award category in our 27th year of celebrating the best of Belfast. With business partner Belfast International Airport we are searching for Belfast's Best Local Retailer. Nominate your favourite formidable family biz here: https://t.co/pZstBCrTjb pic.twitter.com/4qpCBqmplS — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) September 26, 2023

The 27th Aisling Awards will take place in the Europa Hotel on 24 November. As well as the Roll of Honour and Person of the Year Award, there will be accolades for business, community, arts, education and health champions.

Nominations for the Business Local Retailer Aisling Award are now open and can be made on our website.