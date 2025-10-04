High winds warning remains until midnight as 22,000 properties without electricity

22,000 properties remain without power this morning following the high winds caused by Storm Amy.

At 10pm last night 40,000 customers in the North were without power however a further 5,000 customers were affected overnight as continuing heavy winds caused further damage to the network.

At its peak, Storm Amy caused a loss of supply to approximately 65,000 customers.

Response efforts are continuing this morning however the Met Office yellow alerts for high winds until midnight may impact restoration efforts and cause further damage to the network.

Householders may experience interruption or fluctuations to their electricity supply as work is undertaken to restore power to those still impacted.

Storm Amy caused approximately 1,000 faults to the network including broken overhead power lines, trees fallen on power lines and some broken poles.

Alex Houston, NIE Networks Operations Manager, said: “This is still an evolving picture, given the ongoing yellow alert, however we anticipate it may take a number of days before the restoration process fully concludes based on similar events such as Storm Darragh. Our response crews will be working to restore all customers as quickly as possible. We would again urge people to stay well clear of any broken or damaged electrical equipment and to report any damage immediately on 03457 643 643.”

You can report a fault online at www.nienetworks.co.uk, WhatsApp on 03457 643 643 or call the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643. Customers can also follow NIE Networks on social media for regular updates.

Meanwhile, the PSNI are urging road users to exercise extra care and attention when driving. Surface water, flooding, fallen debris or temporary restrictions are all a strong possibility. Some roads are currently closed due to fallen trees or flooding. Everyone should still avoid unnecessary travel but if you must travel take extra care and please reduce your speed.