WATCH: Hijacked car rammed into wall of St Peter's Cathedral

TOTAL DISREGARD: The hijacked vehicle was rammed into the walls of St Peter's Cathedral and an adjacent home

A HIJACKED car was rammed into the wall of St Peter's Cathedral and three police vehicles were damaged with bricks as hoods terrorised the Divis area last Thursday night.

The car, a grey Volkswagen Golf, was stolen from a delivery driver in Balkan Street and was seen rampaging through the area.

Police tracked the vehicle to Clonfaddan Crescent, where a crowd attacked them with bricks and forced a withdrawal from the area. Community representatives have since criticised the PSNI for withdrawing, accusing it of a "lack of concern" for residents.

At 8.30pm it was reported that the car had collided with the Cathedral wall in St Peter’s Close.

A video posted on social media shows death-drivers ram the walls of the Cathedral as they attempt to force the vehicle through a narrow entry connecting St Peter's Close and Milford Street.

The car was recovered after being wedged between the wall of St Peter's Cathedral and an adjacent home.

In a statement, the Falls Residents' Association condemned those responsible for "endangering the lives of the young family" living in the property.

"Those responsible should hang their heads in shame and are not welcome in this community," the statement said.

The residents' group also criticised the PSNI for withdrawing from the area.

"Needless to say the response from the PSNI shows a grave lack of concern for the residents living in this community," they stated.

"Local residents must be commended for how they looked after the driver of the hijacked vehicle and stood by him while his vehicle was recovered. This was a young man out earning a wage, a young man trying his best to get on in life. The lack of regard for his possessions is horrendous.

"We are outraged at the lack of response from the PSNI while community activists, youth workers and local residents were left to police their own area and look after the victim of a crime. Shame on you for outright disregard for the people in this community."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Enquiries are continuing and officers would ask anyone who witnessed the hijacking incident or the car being abandoned in either Clonfadden Crescent or St Peter’s Close to contact them in Woodbourne on 101, quoting reference number CW 1507 of 20/01/22.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."