History made in Lisburn and Castlereagh as Sinn Féin man is elected new Deputy Mayor

SINN Féin councillor Gary McCleave has been elected Deputy Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council – the first such position for the party on the council.

Sinn Féin won four seats on the council last month, doubling their seats on what has historically been a unionist dominated council. The 40 seat chamber now has 14 DUP councillors, 13 Alliance, six Ulster Unionists, two SDLP and one independent.

Councillor Andrew Gowan (DUP) has been elected Mayor

Cllr Gary McCleave said: “It’s an honour and privilege to be elected Deputy Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and to be the first Sinn Féin councillor to hold a civic position on this council.

Congratulations to Cllr Andrew Gowan as the new Mayor with Cllr Gary McCleave as Deputy Mayor.



They look forward to working together to engage & support local people & communities right across the council area.@CancerFundChild is our Mayoral Charity.



💻https://t.co/4sy6q1EFeI pic.twitter.com/YeZAsQoFPV — LCCC (@lisburnccc) June 8, 2023

“I am ready to work for all, and to work together to lead positive and progressive change for every single citizen and every community and I will use the role of Deputy Mayor to help achieve this.



“We must do everything possible to support workers and families through the cost of living and deliver first-class council services.

“My focus will be on working with everyone to unlock the full potential of the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area.”