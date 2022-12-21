Nursery school overwhelmed by parents' generosity ahead of Christmas

THE acting principal of Holy Child Nursery School has welcomed donations of food from their families which were handed over to Foodstock.



Margaret Kielty said that she was completely blown away by the response from the parents, given the current financial difficulties that people are facing.



“We only have 52 families at the school and the level of donations was truly phenomenal,” she said.



“Our staff and parents have been working over the last month to collect donations and we are really grateful for the effort they put in. They truly went above and beyond and we could not believe the number of donations that we received.

Do you know someone living alone that would enjoy a cooked Christmas dinner delivered to their home in West Belfast? 👇@PaulDoherty___#Community pic.twitter.com/ZHL38LoM7Z — Foodstock - Community Response Team (@Foodstock__) December 19, 2022

“Paul Doherty from Foodstock was overwhelmed by the level of donations especially as we are just a small nursey school.



“I think what makes it even more special is that these are our parents and staff who are living and working within the community and these donations will be going back directly to those in need within the area.”



The donations will be given out to families in need this Christmas. In addition to distributing food parcels, Foodstock will be out delivering 300 free cooked Christmas dinners throughout our communities in West Belfast on Christmas Eve.



If you know someone on their own, an elderly or vulnerable neighbour or family member that would benefit from a Christmas dinner; please contact the Foodstock team on

Paul.Doherty@FoodstockCharity.com or 07794304259 and the meal will be delivered to their door.