Holyland not a party destination, police tell revellers after Haloween mayhem

BROKEN: Damage was caused to properties and cars in the Holyland TWITTER: @Holylandswatch

SOUTH Alliance representatives have condemned anti-social behaviour in the Holyland area after what residents described as the "worst Halloween ever".

On Monday evening, the local community experienced issues with fireworks, partying, smashed bottles, damaged cars and vandalised walls.

South Belfast Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw said: “Every Halloween, Freshers’ Week and St Patrick’s Day, residents suffer a level of disruption and criminality that is depressingly predictable. And yet, the well-known problems are not only unaddressed, they get worse and more frequent every academic year.

"It is high time that local authorities and political leadership begin to follow through with tangible action to curb this unruly anti-social behaviour,” she said.

Alliance councillor Emmet McDonough-Brown, who represents Botanic on Belfast City Council, added: “Residents continue to endure a misery that would not be tolerated elsewhere in Belfast due to the failure of statutory agencies.

“The solutions are relatively clear - reduce overcrowding, punish wrongdoing, and support regeneration.

"While no one agency can pull all the levers, partnership working is viewed with cynicism by residents because of the failure to make change. We need a more vigorous approach from agencies urgently to restore the area to one of high neighbourhood quality.”

A Council spokesperson said: “We have been working alongside the PSNI, universities and other statutory and community partners to co-ordinate operations and provide a high visibility presence over the Halloween period.

“Our cleansing teams, safer neighbourhood and alcohol enforcement officers have been working in the Holyland area and actively responding to requests for service. Our night-time noise team have also been operating a full service.

“We will continue to engage daily with our partners to manage the area and plan our collective working arrangements.”

Holyland residents reporting another Halloween sleepless night. No police action, no political statements, same as ever. Seems that only happens St Patrick's Day. Must be the politics of that. Otherwise we are expected to smile through lawless mayhem. Shhhh — Brid Ruddy (@bridrua) November 1, 2022

Inspector Philip McCullagh said: “police issued a community resolution notice to an 18-year-old man, following a report that a parked car had been damaged. Another 18-year-old man received a community resolution notice, having set off fireworks in the street.

“We have local officers dedicated to providing a visible policing presence across south Belfast, including the Holyland area, in the coming days, working alongside partner agencies, local representatives and members of the community to address any problems that may arise, including anti-social and criminal behaviour.

“Once again, I want to reiterate our message, that the Holyland area of South Belfast is a residential area – not a party or nightlife destination."